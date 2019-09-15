Lone Star College-East Aldine Center marked its opening with a Building Dedication and Open House

Photo credit: Lone Star College

Houston-Recently, Lone Star College-North Harris commemorated the opening of a center in the East Aldine community with a building dedication. Lone Star College-East Aldine Center’s building dedication began with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by an open house.

Public officials and community leaders joined Lone Star College representatives to recognize the occasion. The new center, located at 2430 Aldine Mail Route Rd., will provide a mix of academic college transfer courses, as well as workforce training programs. On-site services will include registration, college placement testing, free tutoring, academic and career advising, financial aid assistance and a bookstore.

“Our building dedication is about recognizing the new era of opportunity Lone Star College-East Aldine Center brings to the local community and the people that made that opportunity possible,” said Dr. Luis Lucio, LSC-East Aldine Center dean. “Opening Lone Star College-East Aldine Center means affordable college classes and workforce training programs are available right in the heart of East Aldine.”

The center is the first of its kind in East Aldine. Lone Star College-East Aldine Center, located in the East Aldine Town Center, is the fourth leg of a partnership with Aldine Independent School District, BakerRipley East Aldine Campus and East Aldine Management District.

For more information on LSC-East Aldine Center, visit LoneStar.edu/East-Aldine-Center.htm or call 346-378-7503.

