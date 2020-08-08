Local non-profit hosts laptop drive for underserved students

Share this article



HOUSTON – Community Works CDC, the non-profit organization of Free Indeed Church International, has been helping the underserved community of northeast Houston for 15 years.

“Our goal at CDC is to restore northeast Houston through faith-based programs promoting at-risk youth services, workforce development and neighborhood revitalization,” said Johnny Douglas Gentry III, Chief Executive Officer of Community Works CDC.

Gentry, who is the founding pastor of Free Indeed Church International, has made the helping the youth his mission.

“In these unprecedented times, Community Works CDC is committed to being a staple of support and aid in the area through our Meals and Masks Initiative, where we provide hundreds of families with PPE and food,” said Gentry.

It was during these outreach initiatives that Gentry was informed about the many students who feared going back to school due to lack of internet access, laptops and or tablets.

Seeking to fill this void, Gentry decided to host a Tech Drive in hopes of getting the necessary virtual education tools for the students.

Anyone interested in participating can drop off equipment on Friday, August 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Shadydale Elementary located at 5905 Tidwell Road.

“Even if you can’t give a laptop, we ask that you come out in support and show these children that you care. Five dollars, 10 dollars, even a dollar adds up,” Gentry said. “If everyone came and donated something we can get these students prepared for fall semester.”