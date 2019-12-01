Living Legend: Serbino Sandifer-Walker

HOUSTON — Serbino Sandifer-Walker is an award-winning multimedia journalist, journalism professor and assistant dean of the School of Communication at Texas Southern University. She is breaking-ground in digital storytelling where journalists use cutting-edge technology, social media, mobiles and tablets to tell in-depth news stories and develop innovative content for multimedia platforms. She created the first Social Media Correspondents team on a college campus.

She is also creator of the historic website, Houston Student Movement, which focuses on Houston’s civil rights movement. She is currently working on a multimedia publication about Houston’s civil rights movement. Some of her early work on the movement led the Texas Historical Commission to designate a historic marker in honor of Houston’s first sit-in on the 50th anniversary on March 4, 2010. The marker is located at 4110 Almeda, the location where Houston’s first sit-in was held. Click here to see photos of historic event.

As a journalist with more than two decades of experience, Sandifer-Walker has covered everything from hurricanes to political elections in New York City. She has interviewed some of this country’s most noted leaders and entertainers including Rudolph Giuliani, Jesse Jackson, David Dinkins, Mario Cuomo, Whoopi Goldberg and Carly Simon, as well as the nation’s first black female TV news network correspondent, Joan Murray. Sandifer-Walker’s work has been published in local and national media and scholarly publications.

Sandifer-Walker is the past President of the Houston Association of Black Journalists, Vice President of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Digital Journalism Task Force (DJTF) and served as a DJTF innovations contributor. While she was president, HABJ was named chapter of the year by the National Association of Black Journalists.

Sandifer-Walker is the recipient of many awards; however, the award she is most proud of is the Texas Southern University McCleary Teacher of the Year. Nothing brings her greater joy than hearing from a former student who has become a successful professional. From CNN to Warner Brothers Los Angeles, her former students have made one of her dreams come true; ensuring diverse voices are represented in America’s newsrooms, classrooms and boardrooms. They made it and she always knew they could do it.

Sandifer-Walker is the mother of a wonderful daughter and son and an amazing husband. You can always find her doing something positive.