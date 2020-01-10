Living Legend: Dr. James Douglas

HOUSTON – Dr. James Matthew Douglas is the current president of the Houston chapter of the NAACP. He is also a distinguished professor of law at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Douglas is no stranger to TSU. He earned a BA degree in mathematics in August ‘66 and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in June ’70, in which he finished #1 in his law school class. Douglas also earned a J.S.M. degree in computer law from Stanford University in June ’71. Douglas joined the TMSL faculty in ’71 and ultimately became tenured in ’77 during his service on faculty and as associate dean from ’75 to ’80 at Syracuse University College of Law. After a one-year stint as professor of law at Northeastern University School of Law, Douglas returned to Thurgood Marshall School of Law, where he served in various positions, rising the ranks to ultimately become the interim dean of Thurgood Marshall School of Law from Sept. 2016 – Oct. 2017. In his role, he served as the chief academic, fiscal and administrative officer of the law school.

Over the years. Douglas has also served in the following distinguished positions at TSU, including, Vice President for Governmental Affairs & Community Relations; Executive Vice President; Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Among other career highlights, Douglas has also served as assistant professor of law at Cleveland State University, Cleveland-Marshall School of Law and interim dean at Florida A&M University School of Law, where he was responsible for the full start-up of the law school, having developed all plans for curriculum, human resources, facilities and operating budget.

Douglas’ contributions to civil rights and the youth in Houston is steadfast and he shows no signs of slowing down. He is a true living legend in the Bayou City. #Salute