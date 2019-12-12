Learn so you can earn! Lone Star College to offer bachelor’s degrees

HOUSTON – More great news to offer you a hand up, instead of a hand out! Lone Star College has received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to begin offering bachelor’s degree programs.

Beginning in fall 2020, LSC students will be able to earn various degrees, including, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN); Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity (BAT); and Bachelor of Applied Science in Energy, Manufacturing and Trades Management (BAS-EMTM).

The approval from SACSCOC, the higher education accreditation agency for the southeastern United States, makes Lone Star College the first community college in Texas to roll out three bachelor’s degree programs.

“This is a significant milestone for Lone Star College,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “This approval allows Lone Star College to expand its commitment to providing high-quality academic and workforce programs in response to our area employers’ needs.”

The BSN degree is designed for licensed Registered Nurses seeking to advance their professional qualifications. Graduates of the program will have a broader understanding of the nursing profession and will be better prepared to assume leadership and management roles.

The BAT in Cybersecurity will prepare students for careers in the field of Information Technology. Coursework will include a balance between theoretical and technical competencies associated with the IT profession, with a concentration in cybersecurity.

The BAS-EMTM is designed for students who hold an Associate of Applied Science degree and are seeking to further develop their professional qualifications. Graduates of the program will have a greater understanding of the managerial roles in energy, manufacturing and trades industries and will bring that knowledge to their advancing roles in their workplace.

“Students interested in earning one of these degrees can enroll at LSC, study close to home and take advantage of paying the same tuition rates to earn a bachelor’s degree as they would an associate degree, saving them thousands of dollars,” said Alton Smith, Ed.D., LSC Board of Trustees chair.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 2118 in 2017 allowing the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to authorize certain public junior colleges to offer baccalaureate degree programs in the fields of applied science, applied technology and nursing.

“In addition to state approvals, Lone Star College needed program approval from its regional accreditation agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges,” said Head. “By receiving approval to offer these programs, Lone Star College will be helping to address the severe shortage of nurses and technically-skilled workforce in our region.”

Applications will be accepted starting Feb. 3. Visit LoneStar.edu/Bachelors to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

