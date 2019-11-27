Former Prairie View A & M player signs with Canadian football team

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – For several players, the game of football is all about opportunity. It’s about one drive. It’s about one play. It’s about one chance.

That chance has come for one of the more versatile offensive weapons in Prairie View A&M football’s recent memory, as former wide receiver and return specialist Josh Simmons is heading north to play for the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions.

The Houston, Texas native signed a two-year deal and is set to report this summer.

“First of all, I’m blessed,” Simmons said. “I have to give all the honor to God, my support team and my family. I’m just blessed and I’m excited the BC Lions gave me an opportunity to do what I love to do. It’s been a very long time coming.”

In his two years on the Hill, Simmons caught 52 passes for 696 yards and four touchdowns. In all, he amassed nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards, 715 of them coming in an explosive 2016 season during which he was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Newcomer of the Year.

Of course, the jack-of-all-trades saved his best for arch-rival Texas Southern. In his first game against the Tigers, he set what was at the time, his personal best in total yards with 145. In his final game against the Tigers — and final game as a Panther — he set career-highs in catches (11) and receiving yards (152). Those single-game figures have not been surpassed by a Panthers player since.

With the opportunity in hand, Simmons’ next objective is pretty simple: seize the moment when it comes.

“I’m training and staying ready,” Simmons said. “I have to be ready when my numbers called.”