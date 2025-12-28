By: TSU
Texas Southern University announced that Dr. Aisha Moultry, Pharm.D., Ph.D., M.S. has been appointed Interim Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (COPHS), effective December 9, 2025.
Dr. Moultry brings more than two decades of higher education leadership and service, with a strong record of student success, program development, and institutional advancement.
As a longtime COPHS faculty member, she has held multiple senior roles, including Interim Assistant Dean for Student Services, Associate Dean of Clinical and Administrative Services, and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, where she led major student- centered initiatives, advanced accreditation and academic programs, supported faculty, and helped secure significant external funding for scholarships and programming.
Most recently, Dr. Moultry served as the Interim Dean/ Executive Director of Texas Southern’s College of Transdisciplinary Studies (COTS) since it was established in 2022. She led the launch of 12 new degree pathways designed for non-traditional learners and led efforts that supported strong early growth and degree completion outcomes. Under her leadership, enrollment has grown from seven in its first semester to 185 in the fall semester that concluded this month. Her efforts have resulted in close to 350 students earning degrees from the COTS in a three-year period.
A national search for the permanent Dean of COPHS will begin in Spring 2026. The University expresses its appreciation to longtime dean Dr. Rashid Mosavin for his leadership and service to Texas Southern. He will remain at the University as faculty. As Dr. Moultry transitions to the COPHS, Dr. Cheree Daniels assumes leadership of the College of Transdisciplinary Studies as Interim Dean.
Prior to her new appointment, Dr. Daniels served as Executive Director of the Center for Online Learning & Instructional Technology, supporting digital learning, instructional innovation, and the continued growth of Texas Southern’s online programs.
In addition, Dr. Daniels serves as the University’s campus lead for the Gates Foundation Complete College Accelerator and the University’s AAC&U Institute on AI Pedagogy and Curriculum team— initiatives that advance teaching, learning, and student achievement across the institution.
Dr. Daniels brings broad experience in learning innovation, program development, and student success from her prior leadership roles at Virginia State University and Florida A&M University. She served on the steering committee that launched an interdisciplinary studies program and later created and served as the founding director of FAMU’s Health Science (Health Professions Interdisciplinary Studies) degree program. That program grew
from an initial cohort of 320 students to more than 1,300, doubling graduation rates within four years. Under her leadership, the Health Science degree program became one of FAMU’s largest undergraduate units—an example of her commitment to accessible, future-focused academic pathways.
She holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education management from Hampton University, as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Florida A&M University.