Texas Southern University announced that Dr. Aisha Moultry, Pharm.D., Ph.D., M.S. has been appointed Interim Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (COPHS), effective December 9, 2025.

Dr. Moultry brings more than two decades of higher education leadership and service, with a strong record of student success, program development, and institutional advancement.

As a longtime COPHS faculty member, she has held multiple senior roles, including Interim Assistant Dean for Student Services, Associate Dean of Clinical and Administrative Services, and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, where she led major student- centered initiatives, advanced accreditation and academic programs, supported faculty, and helped secure significant external funding for scholarships and programming.