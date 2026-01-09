Inaugural awards to highlight Lone Star College System alumni achievements

To celebrate the achievements of its former students, Lone Star College System is launching the inaugural LSCS Alumni Awards this spring. Nominations are now open through Feb. 6.

“The Lone Star College System Alumni Awards will recognize graduates who have excelled professionally while positively impacting their communities,” said Carolyn Donovan, LSCS associate vice chancellor, Alumni Relations & Engagement. “We look forward to highlighting individuals who continue to embody Lone Star College System’s core values after their time with us.”

Two awards will be presented Saturday, May 2, at Lone Star College Foundation’s StarGala, held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott & Convention Center.

The Distinguished Alumni Award will recognize an individual who has made significant contributions to their field or community, demonstrating leadership and excellence. Nominees must have obtained a degree or certification from LSCS before Dec. 31, 2016.

Designed to honor a young alumnus who demonstrates significant potential for future leadership, the Rising Star Award will recognize someone who has made early-career contributions within their profession, organization or community. Nominees must have obtained a degree or certification from LSCS between May 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2024.

“Lone Star College System is proud to recognize our outstanding alumni who have used their education to make a difference,” said Donovan. “These individuals inspire our students to persevere in the pursuit of their goals and encourage our employees to continually prioritize student success.”

Individuals must submit their nominations to the Lone Star College System Alumni Relations & Engagement Office no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6. Current LSCS trustees and employees are ineligible to apply.

To submit a nomination, click here . Share your input on the development of the Lone Star College System Alumni Association here . For more information, contact the LSCS Alumni Relations & Engagement Office at 832-813-6530 or alumni@lonestar.edu .