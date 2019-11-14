WASHINGTON – The Howard University Department of Accounting welcomes Adrian L. Mayse, Ph.D., as interim chair of the Department of Accounting, Howard’s Accounting Program was the first to be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) in Washington, DC and the metropolitan area and one of approximately 150 accredited accounting programs in the United States. The accreditation for the School of Business is highly regarded by both employers and potential students.

The unique additional accounting accreditation for the department of accounting is also highly regarded and has resulted in Howard University being one of the four HBCUs which are on the national recruiting list for many of the major accounting firms and Fortune 500 organizations.

“I’ve long been inspired by various individuals within the accounting academic profession such as Quinton Booker, Bobbie Daniels, Frank Ross, Barron Harvey, and Glenda Glover who have pushed the accounting profession forward for minority students and professionals,” Mayse explains.

Before joining the faculty at Howard University in 2015, Mayse was a faculty member at Middle Tennessee State University. At the age of 34, Dr. Adrian L. Mayse, CPA, has become the youngest tenured Associate Professor of Accounting at Howard University. Mayse says he’s excited to lead the dynamic faculty and staff within the Department of Accounting at Howard University.

Months before starting his doctoral program at Jackson State University, one of Mayse’s younger brothers was killed in an unfortunate car accident. However, instead of giving in to his grief, he soldiered forward and is reaping the rewards of his work.

“I had to depend on a strength that was higher than myself. I have learned how to turn my tragedy into a testimony,” Mayse states.

Mayse holds a B.BA. in Finance from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Professional Accountancy and Ph.D. in accounting from Jackson State University. Mayse’s research examines the impact of diversity (gender, race, LGBTQ+) in the accounting profession and the impact of audit regulation on private companies and nonprofit organizations. His research appears in the Journal of Accounting and Finance, Journal of Business and Economic Perspectives, Journal of Leadership, Accountability and Ethics, Journal of Behavioral Studies in Business and the Journal of Finance and Accountancy.

Mayse also teaches international accounting and accounting information systems and the Master of Accountancy’s seminar in accounting course. He has taught cost accounting, accounting principles II, and accounting principles I. He worked for the Mississippi Department of Revenue for three years as a tax auditor. He is a member of the American Accounting Association, the American Institute of CPAs, the Ph.D. Project, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the National Association of Black Accountants and the Howard University LGBTQ+ Advisory Council.

Mayse is enthusiastic about working with the current and future accounting students, alumni, faculty and staff, Howard University, and the surrounding community to continue to move Howard University forward.

Dr. Mayse may be reached at adrian.mayse@howard.edu for more information about the Bachelor’s and Master’s of Accountancy programs at Howard University.