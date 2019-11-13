HISD’s Parent University to focus on keeping students safe while online

Workshop on being a plugged-in parent scheduled for Nov. 19

WHAT:

The November Parent University workshops, hosted by four Houston Independent School District campuses, will provide participants with practical lessons and insights for keeping their children safe in the digital age.

The workshops will address issues such as parental involvement in their child’s online activities, teaching proper behavior and digital citizenship, and proper timing for providing children with their own cell phones.



Parent University sessions began last year in HISD and are designed to support successful academic careers, as well as safe and healthy environments at home and school.

Media is invited to attend Parent University at Oak Forest Elementary School, which Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan will attend.

“Cyber security is a vital issue for our parents and students,” Lathan said. “That’s why this month’s Parent University is one of the most crucial sessions we have held. We urge all our parents to make plans to attend because we have some eye-opening information to share.”



This month’s workshops will take place at the following locations:

Nov. 19, 2019 – Emerson ES, Oak Forest ES, Thomas MS, Furr HS

The next Parent University workshops occur on:

Jan. 21, 2020 – Park Place ES, Key MS, Lamar HS, Waltrip HS

At all upcoming Parent University sessions, dinner, interpretation services, and childcare will be provided.

Parents can find information on locations, dates and registration by visiting: HoustonISD.org/ParentUniversity.

WHO:

HISD Board of Education Trustees, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, HISD administrators, community partners, parents, and students

WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 19

5 – 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Emerson Elementary School – 9533 Skyline Drive, 77063

Oak Forest Elementary School – 1401 W. 43rd St., 77018

Thomas Middle School – 5655 Selinsky Road, 77048

Furr High School – 500 Mercury Drive, 77013