HCC Names Suzette Brimmer Interim Dean of Consumer Arts & Sciences Center of Excellence

HOUSTON – Houston Community College (HCC) has named Suzette Brimmer Interim Dean of the Consumer Arts & Sciences Center of Excellence (COE). HCC Central President Muddassir Siddiqi made the announcement last week.

“I’m excited and honored to serve the Consumer Arts & Sciences programs that I know quite well,” said Brimmer. “My goal is to work closely with Dr. Siddiqi and administration to move the COE programs to the next level.”

A 19-year veteran of HCC, Brimmer has served as the college’s lead fashion professor, fashion programs coordinator, associate chair, division chair and co-program director of the Arts & Design Council.

She also oversees the highly acclaimed Fashion Fusion project, an annual collaborative runway and design competition hosted by HCC and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH). Fashion design students and alumni, inspired by works of art on exhibit at MFAH, showcase their collections in front an audience of up to 1,500 in an elaborate setting at the museum. Winners are given scholarships to the Glassell School of Art, the teaching institute of MFAH.

After five years of collaboration between the two institutions, Brimmer and others were instrumental in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), formally recognizing the partnership between HCC and the MFAH.

“What began as just a fashion show has blossomed into such a great outreach program,” said Brimmer, who has expanded Fashion Fusion to include a summer tour, launching the students’ collections at the MFAH, where they are currently on exhibit, and then touring through retail venues and libraries throughout Houston and Harris County.

In her previous role as chair of Consumer Arts & Sciences, during HCC’s period of transformation as part of the college’s strategic planning efforts, Brimmer kept faculty informed of the college’s changes.

“Ms. Brimmer is an accomplished, collaborative leader with a record of demonstrated commitment to student success, specifically in the area of fashion design,” said Dr. Siddiqi. “During the interim period, she will be working with department chairs, program coordinators and faculty members to advance the mission of the Consumer Arts & Sciences COE and to sustain the momentum that has developed over time.

Brimmer has a bachelor’s degree in merchandising from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. A former buyer and brand developer for Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s, Brimmer is a recipient of a NISOD Teaching Excellence Award from the University of Texas and the Anthony Chee Teaching Excellence Award from HCC.

Brimmer also serves as the regional director and board member of Fashion Group International, a global, non-profit organization with 5,000 members.

Replacing outgoing Dean Dr. Anthony Hancock, Brimmer will serve as interim dean while the college conducts a national search.

Photo credit and source courtesy of HCC.