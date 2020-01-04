Get up, get out and get educated

By: Isaiah Robinson

HOUSTON — To the ones who sit on the couch watching television almost every day, allowing time to go by, not taking advantage of the time you have to better yourself and your mind, you need to hear this public service announcement: It’s time to feed your brain!

With the new decade just pulling into the driveway, there is no excuse to continue pursuing your career as a couch potato, and not furthering your education to help better yourself for your livelihood.

Did you know, according to a study by Georgetown University, 24% of all jobs require a bachelor’s degree? And by 2020, 65% of the jobs in the country will require post-secondary education and training, which is up 28% from 1973.

Education is the key to a better future for Houston’s black community, I believe Houston will see a renaissance in education innovation, which will greatly impact communities of color,” said Texas Southern University Assistant Dean and Journalism Professor Serbino Sandifer-Walker.

And if college is not your forte, then go to school to get a trade. A skilled trade career offers the same benefits as a white-collar profession, but without the cost of a degree and half the time.

With the baby boomer generation retiring, there’s ample opportunity and strong job security for many African American millennials and Generation Z young adults to earn positions in trade careers.

With a trade skill, you have the necessary education and training, which opens up the doors to start your own business or apply for a highly specific job.

2020 is here; and, it’s time to start doing some self-reflection of your own about your education before the new year brings its own mirror of reflection on you.

Get up, get out and get something!