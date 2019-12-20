Feeding the community: HISD offers free meals to children at no cost at three high schools during winter break

HOUSTON– School may be out soon for winter break, but cafeterias will be open at three HISD high schools, where Nutrition Services will offer meals free of charge for all children ages 1 to 18.

Booker T. Washington, Chavez and Madison high schools will serve breakfast and lunch during winter break. Children ages 1 to 18 can enjoy a healthy breakfast and lunch at no charge, while adults can purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.

“We know our students can’t learn and thrive without healthy food to fuel them— and that need does not stop just because schools close for the winter break,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “Ensuring student health, safety, and well-being is one of our strategic priorities and this program takes us one step closer to that goal.”

Serving days and times vary from campus to campus. Details about specific sites and serving times are available at http://www.houstonisd.org/wintermeals. Parents are encouraged to call the site before they arrive to confirm serving times.

School Dates Breakfast Lunch Booker T. Washington High School 4204 Yale St. *Dinner also will be served from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on 12/20/19 only 12/21, 12/23 8-9 a.m. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Chavez High School 8501 Howard St. 12/26-12/28, 12/30-12/31, 1/2-1/4 8 a.m. 11:45 a.m. Madison High School 13719 Whiteheather Dr. 12/23-12/24, 12/30-12/31 8-8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“For some students, time off from school means they experience a lack of food,” Nutrition Services Officer Betti Wiggins said. “By serving no-cost meals during winter break, we’re ensuring that students and their families have a place to go to get a nutritious meal to keep them going while school is out.”

Children do not have to be enrolled in school to participate in the program, and no paperwork, such as registration or proof of income, is required.

All HISD meals are nutritionally balanced to ensure children receive the vitamins and nutrients needed to maintain a healthy diet.

“I’m so appreciative of our dedicated Nutrition Services staff,” said HISD Chief Operating Officer Brian Busby, who oversees the department. “They’re always willing to go above and beyond to do what is best for students.”