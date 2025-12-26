FEDERAL AGENCIES SCALE BACK BLACK HISTORY RECOGNITION

For years, free access on these dates allowed families—particularly those from working-class and historically excluded communities— to visit national parks and historic sites tied to the nation’s story. Advocates argue these days carried meaning far beyond waived entrance fees. They symbolized recognition, inclusion, and a national willingness to honor the struggles and contributions of Black Americans in shared public spaces.

Historians warn that national parks and federally managed landmarks are not neutral places. They help shape how history is remembered and who is seen as belonging in the American narrative. Quietly removing recognition tied to major Black historical moments, critics say, sends a message that these stories are becoming less valued at the federal level.