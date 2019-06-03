FAMU Law Graduate Selected for Equal Justice Works 2019 Class of Fellows

Fellowship includes graduates from 39 law schools

Orlando, Fla – Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law Class of 2019 graduate Abigail Adkins has been selected for the 2019 Equal Justice Works Fellowship. This most prestigious and competitive post-graduate legal fellowship is made available to 76 new lawyers nationwide.

“The Equal Justice Works Fellowship provides a great opportunity for fellows to work on legal projects that can make a difference in our communities,” said FAMU Law Interim Dean Nicky Boothe Perry. “We are excited that Ms. Adkins has this great opportunity to advocate for social justice.”

Each year, Equal Justice Works selects a class of passionate public service leaders who have designed two-year projects in partnership with legal services organizations that help build sustainable solutions in the communities where they serve. The projects are funded by the generous support of law firms, corporations, foundations, and individuals.

Adkins is hosted at Southern Legal Counsel, Inc., where she will work to improve school safety by advocating for the provision of comprehensive school- and community-based mental health services for at-risk students. She is co-sponsored by Darden Restaurants, Inc., and McDermott Will & Emery.

“Equal Justice Works is proud to facilitate opportunities for passionate public service leaders to tackle our most pressing injustices,” said Mia Sussman, director of Fellowships at Equal Justice Works. “We are so excited for Abigail to collaborate with Southern Legal Counsel over the next two years, to improve mental health services for at-risk students.”

Selected from 450 applications, the 2019 Class of Equal Justice Works Fellows includes graduates from 39 law schools who will work at 73 legal services organizations in 18 states and the District of Columbia. Among this year’s sponsors are 26 leading law firms and 23 Fortune 500 corporations.

Over the past three decades, Equal Justice Works has awarded more than 2,000 fellowships to lawyers committed to public service. More than 85 percent of fellows remain in public service, continuing to pursue equal justice for underserved communities across the country. Adkins begins her fellowship work in the fall.

