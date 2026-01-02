DROP-IN CHILDCARE OPENS DOORS TO ACADEMIC SUCCESS AT HCC SOUTHEAST

For Celeste Marron, the path to higher education seemed impossible with three young children at home. But when she discovered that HCC Southeast College offers drop-in child care ser- vices for student parents through a partnership with the YMCA, everything changed.

“When I first started college here at HCC, I was unaware that HCC had a program to care for children while one attended class,” Marron recalled. “When I found out, I immediately felt compelled not only to strive for higher grades but to set an example for my children.”