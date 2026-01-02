DROP-IN CHILDCARE OPENS DOORS TO ACADEMIC SUCCESS AT HCC SOUTHEAST

By: Dwight Daniels
For Celeste Marron, the path to higher education seemed impossible with three young children at home. But when she discovered that HCC Southeast College offers drop-in child care ser- vices for student parents through a partnership with the YMCA, everything changed.
“When I first started college here at HCC, I was unaware that HCC had a program to care for children while one attended class,” Marron recalled. “When I found out, I immediately felt compelled not only to strive for higher grades but to set an example for my children.”
Now well into her pursuit of an Associate of Science, Marron maintains an impressive academic performance—success she directly attributes to the support provided by the child care program. “Thanks to God and all his provisions, I am currently in my fourth semester, maintaining a 3.9 GPA,” Marron said. “It is certainly arguable that this academic success is a direct result of the support provided.”
HCC Southeast stands alone in providing this critical service at its Eastside Campus. It is currently the only campus within the HCC system to offer free drop-in child care to student parents, and possibly the only college in the Houston area to do so.
The partnership with the YMCA ensures professional, quality care at no cost to families and with no eligibility requirements beyond enrollment. For student parents juggling courses, family responsibilities and often employment, the benefit removes one of the most significant barriers to educational attainment. What makes the program particularly special is how it benefits the entire family. Marron’s children quickly grew to love their time at HCC.
“When I first started, my children were excited to go and would tell their classmates about the ‘second AA school’ they attend at their mom’s college,” Marron explained. “I soon noticed my kids had a much-needed break from home and thoroughly enjoyed coming.”
The dedicated caregivers: Yesse Barones, Margarito Cervantes and Emma Hao have become trusted figures in her children’s lives. “It has been a joy to watch my children become proactive with their caregivers,” Marron said. Their support extends beyond watching the children. They understand the pressures student-parents face and actively encourage academic success.
“HCC has served as a backbone for me when I have needed help. Sometimes it is the simple things, like having an extra 30 minutes to study, and the caregivers have always encouraged me to take that time, knowing my kids are safe and in good hands,” Marron said.
For parents who have been delaying their educational dreams due to child care concerns, stories like Marron’s demonstrate that there is no longer any reason to wait. Registration is currently underway at HCC Southeast for the Spring 2026 semester. Classes start Jan. 12, 2026. Visit hccs.edu/se-register-now for more information.