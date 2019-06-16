Dr. Teresa McKinney named Vice President of Student Services

HOUSTON – Dr. Teresa McKinney has been named as Vice President of Student Services at Texas Southern University.

McKinney, who has served as assistant vice president of student affairs at the University of North Texas since 2013, has an extensive background in all facets of student services. At UNT, she oversaw recreational sports, the student health and wellness center, the Student Money Management Center, the Office of Disability Access, Office of Assessment, and counseling and testing services.

“Her skill set as a proven administrator, in addition to her ability to connect with and lead students is what pushed her to the top during the search process,” said TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane. “She has created innovative, student-focused programs – and measuring their effectiveness. I look forward to her joining our servant leadership team and moving our Division of Student Services to new heights.”

McKinney will begin her position at TSU on August 1, 2019.

Before UNT, McKinney was the dean of students at Chicago State University, where she provided leadership for the division of student affairs. She also created the first Student Leadership Academy and the Office of Greek Life at the university and increased multicultural programming and student-oriented civic engagement activities.

At previous institutions, she served as associate and assistant dean of students at Lorain County Community College in Elyria, Ohio; assistant director of admissions and advising on the satellite campus of Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio; and assistant registrar at Walsh University in Ohio.

Dr. McKinney has expertise in a number of student affairs issues, including enrollment management, emergency preparedness and creating cultures of evidence for improved institutional effectiveness. Most recently, her research focused on how higher education institutions could successfully measure institutional effectiveness and use these results to create systems to promote continuous quality improvement.

McKinney earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Michigan University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Michigan State University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from National Louis University.

Source/Photo credit: TSU