Dr. Shantay Grays Appointed Vice Chancellor for Student Services

HOUSTON – Houston Community College (HCC) is pleased to announce Dr. Shantay Grays has assumed the role of Vice Chancellor Student Services. Dr. Grays has been serving in the interim position for this role for the past year and all the while maintained a strong operational focus and continued the transformation of student services.



“I am pleased to announce this appointment,” said HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado, “Dr. Grays has exceeded expectations in many areas. She has brought stability to the division and has embraced actively supporting several initiatives, including the critical customer relationship management (CRM) application.”

Dr. Grays has been with Houston Community College for over 20 years and during this time served in positions including: Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Services, Chief of Staff for the Chancellor, Executive Officer to the Chancellor, Special Assistant to the Deputy Chancellor, Director Student Success & Special Projects, Manager Student Services Initiatives and other student support roles.

She holds a Bachelor of Psychology degree from Grambling State University, a Master of Public Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Grays’s extensive background in Student Services, along with her experience as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Services and her knowledge of the college’s organizational transformation, brings a noteworthy balance of management and leadership to this role.

Her accomplishments, qualifications and willingness to serve provides HCC with a Vice Chancellor of Student Services who will continue the good work she has been doing for the past year. Dr. Grays was directly appointed as the Vice Chancellor Student Services effective November 7, 2019.