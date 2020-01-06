Dr. Archie L. Blanson named Interim President at Lone Star College-North Harris

HOUSTON – Dr. Archie L. Blanson has been named Lone Star College-North Harris Interim President. His new position was made official on Jan. 2.

Blanson succeeds Dr. Gerald Fernandez Napoles, who recently accepted a new position as Vice Chancellor/Special Assistant to the Chancellor.

Blanson joins LSC-North Harris from his previous role as Vice Chancellor of Student Success for Lone Star College, overseeing admissions, registration, dual credit, disabilities, enrollment management and numerous student services activities and partnerships.

Blanson worked closely with LSC-North Harris for more than 20 years, and his commitment to public education runs deep. Prior to joining Lone Star College, Blanson devoted 39 years in education to Aldine ISD, finishing his career as Deputy Superintendent.

Blanson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Southern University, a Master of Arts in Education Administration from Texas Southern University and a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University.

His history includes vast experience in teaching and administration. At Aldine ISD, his strong skills in planning, budgeting, compliance and innovative thinking helped the district gain state, national and international recognition.

The success Blanson enjoyed at Aldine ISD is evident through his accomplishments and recognitions. He was named the district’s 2003 Boss of the Year, and in 2018, Aldine ISD recognized Blanson by naming its newest facility, the Dr. Archie L. Blanson Career and Technical Education High School, in his honor.

His commitment to the community is demonstrated in having held leadership roles with the Aldine Pathfinders, Gulf Coast Area Boy Scout troops, and as president of the Gulf Coast Personnel Association and Gulf Coast M&O Association.

Throughout his time in the education field, Blanson has won numerous awards, including the 2005 Trailblazer Award from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Black Heritage Committee, and the 2005 Outstanding Educator Award from the Dean’s Roundtable at Texas A&M University College of Education and Human Development.

Blanson will serve as interim president of LSC-North Harris until the search for a permanent president is completed later this year.

