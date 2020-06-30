Congratulations to Thomas H. Routt scholarship recipients

Share this article



HOUSTON – The Thomas H. Routt Scholarship Fund in upholding the legacy of the late Judge Thomas H. Routt has awarded $1,000 each in grants to Caleb J. James of North Shore High School and Jacob H. Boyd of Shadow Creek High School for 2020. James will be attending Rice University while Boyd will be attending Prairie View A & M this fall. Over the last 25 years, the Routt Fund has awarded over $275,000 in scholarships to students in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. Since its inception, the Routt Scholarship Fund has endeavored to provide meaningful services to the Houston community through mentoring and tuition assistance to enhance and enrich the lives of deserving youth.

Working to Advance the Education of the Leaders of Tomorrow:

The board officers are Norman Thomas, Chairman; Walter Sloan, Secretary; Herman L Gabriel, Treasurer; Edward Brown II, President; Members: James Hooper, Kevin Barnett, Christopher Houston, Patrick D. Lewis, Charles Mills and Oscar Coward.

Congratulations to the deserving youth!