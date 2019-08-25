Photo credit: SSLW

By Mable Scott Austin

The Suburban Land Women (SSLW) & Phenomenal Partners (Dr. Margaret Allen & Ms. Belinda Allen) hosted an amazingly relaxed, empowering, and fun “College Send Off” for 1989-2019 SSLW’s scholarship recipients at the beautiful home of Dr. Allen in Sugar Land. This annual project was generously underwritten by The Allen’s sisters. They provided a fabulous and welcoming environment, home-cooked food, beverages, desserts, books, and gift cards.

Crystal L. Jones and Felicia Bess facilitated a lively and fun conversation on “College-Life Do’s & Don’ts. Each recipient received a University color bag: 10in x 8 in frame of “College- Life Do’s and Don’ts; gift cards; devotionals; and book-Maximizing Your Own Treasure Chest by Keith “Mr. D-Mars” Davis, Sr.

Scholarship recipients included Myah Williams, 2019 Dulles (FBISD), attending Howard University; Calah Burros, 2019 Austin (FBISD), Prairie View A & M; Jason McDonald, 2019 Fulshear (Lamar CISD) Prairie View A & M; Forche Bridges, 2018, Hightower (FBISD), Baylor; William Johnson, 2018 Hightower (FBISD), Baylor; and Mia Johnson, 2017 Ridge Point (FBISD), Texas Southern. The recipients’ parents are Chetara & Forrest Bridges,III; Shanteria Johnson; and Maria Mc Donald.

SSLW distributed personalized pens & magnets of appreciation to all. Special thanks to Dr. Allen, Ms. Allen, Ms. Bess, and Ms. Jones!