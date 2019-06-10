Children at Risk Recognizes 3 Aldine ISD Schools in 2019 Rankings

Leaders at designated “Gold Ribbon” campuses are building a blueprint for success in high-poverty schools.

Principals Dr. Phyllis Cormier, Dr. Rebecca Sanford, and Elsa Wright lead Victory Early College High School, Hambrick Middle School and Stovall Middle School, respectively. The campuses earned recognition from Childen at Risk’s 2019 school rankings.

Children at Risk (C@R) announced the 2019 School Rankings on June 3. Gold Ribbon Schools have a high bar of success for their students. Two Aldine ISD campuses — Hambrick Middle School and Stovall Middle School — earned Gold Ribbons. Victory Early College High School, did not receive a Gold Ribbon but also deserves mentioning. The campus earned an A from C@R.

The group analyzed more than 1,400 public schools from eight counties in the area alone.

The regional rankings include Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties.

Each year, C@R evaluates the more than 8,000 public schools across the State of Texas. C@R calculates school rankings and assigns A-F grades in order to analyze the current quality of public education in Texas, identify trends, and spotlights schools, districts, and regions that go above and beyond expectations.

The nonprofit looked at several factors including students achievement, poverty, student growth, and college readiness.

Both Hambrick MS and Stovall MS earned a B- while Victory ECHS earned an A.

Children at Risk President & CEO Dr. Robert Sanborn explaining the importance of leadership in the development of high achieving schools and students.

“Leadership and commitment to kids and community are vital to building a blueprint for success in high-poverty schools,” Sanborn said. “Leadership makes a difference. These Gold Ribbon leaders take schools with 75 percent economically disadvantaged students and achieve incredible results. These great principals’ achievement deserves our praise!“

Congratulations!

Source and Photo credit: Mike Keeney/A.I.S.D.