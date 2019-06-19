Child Safety Fund to provide crossing guard funding to AISD schools

A number of Aldine ISD elementary schools will once again benefit from the state’s Child Safety Fund, which will provide funding for crossing guards during the 2019-20 school year.

In 1991, the Texas Legislature stipulated that the priority of the Child Safety Fund was to fund elementary school crossing guards located within the City of Houston. Aldine ISD has received a continuation grant to receive funding to provide crossing guards at a number of its elementary schools.

Aldine ISD elementary schools that will benefit from the grant are: Anderson Academy, Black Elementary School, Bussey Elementary School, Caraway School, Ermel Elementary School, Francis Elementary School, ACE Goodman Demonstration School, Harris Academy, Marcella Elementary School, Reece Academy, Smith Academy, Stovall EC/Pre-K/K School, Thompson Elementary School and Vines EC/Pre-K/K School.

The grant totals approximately $17,000 and is administered by the Houston Police Department.

Source/Photo credit: Mike Keeney-A.I.S.D.