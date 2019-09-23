Broken Chains ADG Annual Scholarship Gala

Photo Credit Provost Studios

HOUSTON – The Broken Chains Awareness Development Group (BCADG) recently held its annual Scholarship Gala at the National Buffalo Soldier’s Museum.

Demetrus Johnson served as the Master of Ceremony. The Keynote Speaker, Dr. Bennie Lambert, affectionally known as Dr. Yes, is the current Vice President at Lone Star College. As a leader, educator, author and motivator; he is determined to help people reach their full potential and inspire individuals from all background to pursue their professional and personal goal. He stated “you can grow from NO.”

Hundreds attended to congratulate the scholarship honorees. They were; Katelyn A. Bush, B.T. Washington and attending Texas A&M University as a Bio Chemistry major. Kheang Pinchpoanraingsey, Manvel High and attending the University of Houston, majoring in Business-Supply Chain Management. Kendrick A. Leggins, Jr., Seven Lake, attending Texas State University, majoring in Industrial Engineering. Patrice L. Stubblefield, Houston Academy, attending University of Texas Dallas, majoring in Speech Pathology.

BCADG is a 501 © 3 non-profit, focusing on the future success of our community. This organization was conceived on the foundation of the Juneteenth celebration, with the hope that embracing and understanding the knowledge of our past adversities will be the motivating source or tool, that will empower our Youth as they navigate their way to a great future.

In the past five years, over 20 scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors with computers. In 2015, one of the first scholarship winners were Roylan Lewis, a business major at Texas

Southern University. Throughout the four years, four other winners are enrolled at Texas Southern University.

Gary Jedkins is the founder of BCADG, a business owner and a proud productive graduate of Houston’s only HBCU, Texas Southern University celebrating 92 years and is under the dynamite leadership of Dr. Austin A. Lane, the 12th president.

The BCADG board members are; Gary Jedkins, chair and founder; Georgia Provost, secretary and Cedrick Johnson, treasurer. Tarla Crumb serves as the executive director; Theresa Jedkins an advisory board member.

Donors, listing a few are; Drunk Elephant, Postnet, Houston Next Level Fitness, Walmart, Sweet Styles Naturals and Suits and Mr. & Mrs. Curtis Thompson. Special thanks to Lorenzo Butler.

Membership is open to the public, join today! View the website, www.brokenchainsadg.com or call (281) 835-8932.