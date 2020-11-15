“Be His Legacy” George Floyd internship at Texas A&M

Share this article



COMMERCE, Texas – The George Floyd Memorial Foundation, founded by the family of George Floyd, and the Texas A&M University-Commerce African American Male Mentorship Program (AAMMP) have partnered to create the “Be His Legacy” internship program. Scheduled to launch in January 2021, this two-semester, groundbreaking initiative will provide hands-on equity experience to AAMMP students through community outreach and targeted educational programs.

“We are honored to launch the “Be His Legacy” internship in conjunction with Texas A&M University at Commerce,” said Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd and president of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation. “As we focus on communities, equity, education and police reform, we are excited to have students interested in these areas help us move the work forward in honor of my brother, George Floyd.”

“Be His Legacy” interns will work on intentional reform initiatives aimed to eliminate police brutality, promote social justice, and protect people of color’s civil rights. These activities aim to provide meaningful career path development for AAMMP students before graduation.

“The vision of the ‘Be His Legacy’ internship program is to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for our Black men interested in all aspects of civic engagement, education, and justice – from voter engagement and education to PR and marketing, to lobbying and fundraising,” said Jayson Douglas, associate director of the A&M-Commerce Office of Intercultural Engagement & Leadership and adjunct faculty of the College of Innovation & Design.

AAMMP is a living learning community under the Office of Intercultural Engagement & Leadership that is devoted to assisting in the matriculation of Black male students at A&M-Commerce. The group strives to develop leadership skills to promote active engagement within their student experience. These skills contribute to students’ persistence beyond graduation, encouraging them to become future Black male leaders and continue Floyd’s legacy.

“This relationship aligns with A&M-Commerce’s strategic goals of student preparedness and creating an inclusive community characterized by respect and collaboration,” said Judy Sackfield, vice president of the A&M-Commerce Student Success and Dean of Students. “Collaborating with the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will enable us to marry academia and industry efforts through experiential learning.”

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation continues to build community engagement, police reform and equity programs throughout the United States, including recent activities in Minneapolis and Tallahassee.