Aldine ISD to Introduce Two-Way Dual-Language School Choice Program

Language immersion programs help children learn another language while boosting student success.

Kindergarten classrooms at several Aldine ISD early childhood/prekindergarten/kindergarten (EC/PK/K) schools will be immersed in a new style of learning this August. Five campuses — García-Leza, Vines, Hinojosa, Magrill, and de Santiago — will implement an English/Spanish two-way dual-language immersion program during the 2019-2020 school year.

The program is designed to promote biliteracy, bilingualism, and biculturalism and offers yet another choice for the students of Aldine ISD.

“We are excited about providing more academic offerings and choices for Aldine ISD families, “said AISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney. “Our families want and deserve strong academic programs that focus on preparing students for the diverse world we live in.

“As we discussed options and ways to meet this goal, it became evident that a dual-language program was the perfect answer.”

Through the two-way dual-language program, Aldine ISD hopes to help young native English and Spanish speakers learn their second language. The program will start in kindergarten and a grade level will be added each year to allow students to continue their studies into high school.

According to Betsy Haisler, executive director of multilingual services, the District reviewed best practices and research. Leaders designed a model where the second language will be formally taught through structured language learning lessons and activities. Vocabulary and other skills will be learned through context, routines, and regular daily activities.

“Each classroom will have a balanced number of students who are proficient in their native language of English or Spanish,” said Haisler. “Teachers will strategically teach daily instruction using both languages.

“This model will allow students to serve as language models for each other. Ultimately they will help their peers become bilingual.”

Program Fosters Student Success in Becoming Bilingual, Biliterate and Bicultural

Incoming kindergarteners who meet Aldine ISD ’s enrollment requirements for kindergarten and live in the attendance zone for one of the schools offering the program this fall are able to apply for the program. Applications for each campus dual-language program will be available April 1 and families have until April 18 to submit.

The District has organized several parent meetings so that interested families can learn more about the program. All meetings will include childcare and refreshments. Information will be offered in both English and Spanish.

For more information about the program including program requirements or to apply, contact any of the campuses that will offer the program this fall or the Multilingual Department at (281) 985-6189 or rbriones@aldineisd.org . Interested families can also visit the Two-Way Dual-Language Immersion webpages .

Parents Have Choices in Aldine ISD!

Two-Way Dual-Language Education

Building Bridges & Connections While Preparing Students to be Global Citizens!

Source and Photo Credit: Aldine ISD