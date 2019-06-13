Aldine ISD Student Group Selected to Present at Smithsonian National African American Culture and History Museum

The Nimitz High School student group comprised of Alejandra Arroyo, Alyssa Cossio, Vanessa Arellano, and Jeremiah Lyons has been selected to be shown in the Documentary Showcase at the Oprah Winfrey Theater at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Wednesday, June 12.

After the viewing, the students will have the opportunity to attend a reception by the National Museum of African American History and Culture to celebrate their achievement in documentary film making and showing their film at the museum.

Additionally, Nimitz HS students Abigail Tack, Isabel Rivas, Jeremiah Lyons, and Issac Veloz had the honor of participating in a ceremony on Sunday, June 9. They presented a Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Aldine ISD students from Nimitz HS and Carver HS are among the more than 3,000 young historians — middle and high school students — from around the world advanced to National History Day® at the University ofMaryland, College Park.

Source/Photo credit: Mike Keeney-Aldine I.S.D.