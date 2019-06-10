Aldine ISD holds 8 graduation ceremonies May 30-June 1

More than 3,600 Aldine ISD seniors earned their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies held May 30-June 1 at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center.

The AISD graduates shared this joyous occasion with family members, friends, Aldine ISD Trustees, district and campus administrators, teachers and staff as they concluded their academic careers in Aldine and will move on to college, the workforce or the military.

MacArthur High School had the largest graduating class with 804 graduates, followed by Davis High School with 698. Aldine High School graduated 691 students, Nimitz High School had 577, Eisenhower High School with 502, Carver High School with 192, Hall Center for Education with 103 and Victory Early College High School with 92 graduates.

Below are highlights from each graduating class, along with each school’s valedictorian, salutatorian and Top 10 seniors.

ALDINE HIGH SCHOOL

Valedictorian – Antonio DeJesus Heurta

Salutatorian – Elena Giles

Jesus Villa (3)

Harrison Sopanhnia Sao (4)

Devanny Jimenez (5)

Henry Tu Pham (6)

Angel Eduardo Vega-Torres (7)

Robert Alexander Perla-Ventura (8)

Amy Ninette Sanchez (9)

Elizabeth Trujillo (10)

• Three Aldine High fashion design students, Esmeralda Barboza, Estefany Rivas and Jaqueline Martinez placed first in the state at the FCCLA meet.

• Six Aldine High seniors passed their exams and received their cosmetology licenses.

• Basketball player Jordan Jones was named first-team all-district, received an All-Academic Award and was named the Mustang’s MVP. He received a scholarship to Southwestern College.

CARVER HIGH SCHOOL

Valedictorian – Laeticia Guenoun

Salutatorian – Trinity Plummer

Rolando Vera (3)

Adrian Garza (4)

Lillian Nicholas (5)

Kevin Washington (6)

Miriam Hernandez (7)

Fabiola Coronado (8)

Andrea Falcon (9)

Luis Chavez (10)

• The Carver Jazz Band was honored at Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Jazz Brunch and received a $5,000 grant.

• Twenty-seven students earned “Superior” first place ratings at the UIL Solo competition.

• Thirty-five students earned regional medals in the VASE competition and three advanced to state.

• Rolando Vera won Best in Show at the Houston Bar Association’s Photo Contest.

• Carmen Jones, the school’s spring play, earned two Tommy Tune nominations.

DAVIS HIGH SCHOOL

Valedictorian – Allaiza Gillian Gonzales Santiago

Salutatorian – Itzel Montoya

Angelina Karnitha Sorn (3)

Pranpreeya Namcharoen – (4)

Osarobarijima Eko Goya (5)

Mimi Nhu Nguyen (6)

Julie Oanh Nguyen (7)

Ryan Nguyen Phan (8)

Jada Nicole Ellis (9)

Eduardo Flores (10)

• Vanessa Buruca is the first female in Aldine ISD history to earn the Automotive Service Excellence Technical certification.

• Nahomy Moncivais earned a national championship in Basic Office Systems and Procedures at the Business Professionals of America (PBA) competition.

• Davis’ Non-Native Spanish team and the French team placed first at the Foreign Language Fair.

• The Davis High Band earned three top finishes in several competitions, advanced to regionals and had three teams compete in UIL competition for the first time in school history.

• Davis seniors accumulated 14,500 hours of community service.

EISENHOWER HIGH SCHOOL

Valedictorian – Hunena Saeed Badat

Salutatorian – Diego Altair Alonso Aguilar

Jashon Alexander Palmer (3)

Cindy Karina Saenz Perdomo (4)

Omar Francisco Romero (5)

Walter Joel Acosta Zuniga (6)

Amina Abdal-Jamiil (7)

Leslie Jamilet Apolinar (8)

Abigail Elizabeth Ehlers (9)

Eliezar Jared Guillen (10)

• The senior class earned $5,831,931 in scholarships.

• The girl’s track team won the District 16-6A team title, qualified for area, regionals, and state. The 400-meter relay finished fourth at state.

• Architectural Design students won first place at the state competition.

• The Eisenhower Band received a 1 rating at the UIL Region One competition and advanced to the area-level competition for the second consecutive year.

• The Jazz Ensemble performed with world-renowned trombonist Tom Malone in Reno, NV at the Jazz Educator’s Network National Conference.

• Eighteen theater students received superior ratings at the Texas Thespian Festival and advanced to Nationals.

HALL CENTER FOR EDUCATION

Valedictorian – Lydia Boyt

Salutatorian – Xitalli Bernabe

Lorena Mayorga (3)

Karina Garza (4)

Ilse Hernandez (5)

Miriam Navarrete (6)

Sharnice Williams (7)

Ebonishia Williams (8)

Kimberly Violante (9)

Edward Sanchez – (10)

• Daisy Cantu had perfect attendance during the 2018-19 school year.

• Tania Salazar and Nyla Culton represented Hall at the Dream Leadership Conference held at Prairie View A&M University.

• Hall seniors earned $53,500 in scholarships.

MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL

Valedictorian – Jesus Crispin Perez

Salutatorian – Paola Nicole Cancino

Francisco Yosael (3)

Alyssa Ann Davila (4)

Carmen Gonzales (5)

Vanessa Cristal Sanchez (6)

Diana Montserrat Castro Rodriguez (7)

Andrea Luna (8)

Angela Rocha (9)

Andy Stuart Contreras (10)

• All of MacArthur’s choirs earned 1st Division Ratings from the UIL.

• Seven art students advanced to the UIL state competition and earned $7,000 in scholarships and contest money.

• The Jammin’ Generals Color Guard won state.

• MacArthur athletics won a district title in cross-country, girl’s golf, tennis, and boys track and field.

NIMITZ HIGH SCHOOL

Valedictorian – Abigail Rose Tack

Salutatorian – Bruce Dat Nguyen

Alousius Samgwaa Fombang (3)

LoreYahna Strickland (4)

Kirstyn Taylor Mark (5)

Isabel Lancon Rivas (6)

Reese Garret Brown (7)

Andrew Jeukeu Fombang – (8)

Paola Virginia Hernandez (9)

Victor Wang (10)

• Thirty Nimitz seniors earned associates’ degree from Lone Star College.

• Twelve Nimitz students advanced to the National History Day Competition.

• Nimitz’s Business Professionals of America organization was the largest growing club in Texas.

• Nimitz students completed 6,525 hours of community service.

• Nimitz seniors earned more than $6 million in scholarships.

VICTORY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL

Valedictorian – Eugenio Martinez

Salutatorian – Diego Garza

Ashley Nguyen (3)

Roberto Reyes (4)

Jacqueline Tello (5)

Jerriah White (6)

Bryan Merida (7)

Bartolo Pereira (8)

Sussan Perez (9)

Arnaldo Sandoval-Gurrero (10)

• Eighty-six Victory seniors earned associate’s degrees (81 received an Associates of Arts and five received an Associates of Science.

• The senior class held a blood drive, which impacted 324 lives.

• Bartolo Pereira served as president of the Brother for Brother program at Lone Star College.

• Victory seniors earned more $8.24 million in scholarships.

• Eighty-six Victory seniors were accepted to four-year universities and colleges.

Soure and Photo credit: Mike Keeney/A.I.S.D