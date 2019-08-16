Aldine ISD Earns B Rating from Texas Education Agency

Source/Photo Mike Keeney Aldine ISD

Aldine ISD moved from a ‘C’ rated school district to a ‘B’ rated school district based on the State of Texas’ academic accountability ratings, which were released Thursday, August 15. The district received an overall grade of 83; up from the grade of 76 it received from the Texas Education Agency following the 2017-2018 school year. The state accountability system grades school districts and school campuses on student achievement, school progress/growth, and closing the achievement gap.

Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney said she was proud of the hard work district administrators, campus principals and teachers put in during the 2018-2019 school year, but added there is more work to be done.

“As I go into my second year as superintendent, I am proud of the strides we have made in a short period of time,” Dr. Goffney said. “We must stay focused on increasing the number of highly-rated schools. This will ensure we will be able to provide a rigorous and enriching educational experience that prepares every student for success in college, career and life.”

In 2017-2018 Aldine had one school that would have earned an ‘A’ rating if the TEA would have handed out ratings to individual campuses. This year the district has four ‘A’ rated schools including Stephens Elementary School, which went from what would have earned a ‘D’ to a solid ‘A’ this year. Hinojosa Primary School, which is paired with Stephens, and Blanson CTE High School, also received high marks. Victory Early College High School rounds out the list of A-rated schools.

In addition to receiving an overall ‘B’ rating, Aldine ISD made other gains:

•95 percent of Aldine ISD campuses met the state standard in the 2018-2019 school year, up from 94 percent during the 2017-2018 school year.

•AISD had 4,435 fewer students learning in ‘D’ and ‘F’ schools.

•AISD surpassed the state’s growth on STAAR EOC English I, English II and U.S. History exams.

•The district earned 37 distinction designations across 15 campuses in the district.

•AISD also surpassed the state in growth in all three of the STAAR exams administered to seventh-grade students.

•The district saw double-digit gains from students who are considered Limited English Proficiency (LEP) in fifth- and eighth-grade reading scores.

This fall Aldine ISD launched a New Way Forward, the district’s five-year strategic plan that centers on ensuring each student has access to high-quality schools and learning experiences that prepare each one for his or her future.