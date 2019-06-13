Aldine ISD creates pathway to selective colleges and universities through partnership with EMERGE 

Aldine ISD announced its partnership with EMERGE at the June 11 meeting of the Aldine ISD Board of Trustees. The Houston-based college-readiness program prepares high-performing high school students, in grades 10-12, to attend and graduate from selective colleges and universities across the nation. Students participating in the program will receive SAT preparation, attend college admission and financial aid workshops, receive assistance with college applications and visit colleges and universities during summer tours.

“We want to continue to equip and empower our students with tools to help them prepare for college or university after graduation,” Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney said. “This program will expose our students to various opportunities and provide them with countless possibilities beyond graduation.”

The Aldine EMERGE program will begin recruiting students for participation beginning this fall. The program will be open to any Aldine ISD high school sophomore that meets the programs requirements.

“We know that there are high-achieving students from our community that have the grades, talent, resilience, and motivation needed to be successful at the nation’s most selective colleges that are not applying,” Felicia Martin, MacArthur alumna and EMERGE Managing Director of College Success, said. “Our work extends beyond the individual students served by our program. When one is able to access opportunity and succeed, others are sure to follow.”

Throughout the fellowship students will develop personal education goals, attend SAT prep sessions, gain leadership skills and receive one-on-one advising from college counselors. After students are admitted to a top-tier university of their choice they will be assigned an EMERGE counselor, which will follow them throughout their college experience and provide additional guidance. This includes summer internships, study abroad opportunities and other resume building experiences.

EMERGE graduates have attended schools such as MIT, Yale, Rice, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and UT-Austin.

The partnership marks Aldine as the fifth school district to partner with the non-profit.

Source: Mike Keeney-Aldine I.S.D.

Photo credit: twitter.com