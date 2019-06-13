AISD names four new School Assistant Superintendents

Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney recently announced four new School Assistant Superintendents who will officially begin their duties on July 1.

Todd Lindeman was named School Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, while LaTonia Amerson, LaToya Wynne and Dr. Faviola Cantu were named School Assistant Superintendents of Elementary Schools.

“I am excited to announce these new members of Team Aldine,” Dr. Goffney said. “They are all well-respected by their peers and are outstanding leaders. I believe they will be outstanding assets to our students and staff and I look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Lindeman brings more than 24 years of experience in the field of education to his new position, and served as principal of Eisenhower High School for the last two years. During his 24 years in education, Lindeman has served as a teacher, principal, site coordinator, department chair and as a summer school principal.

Amerson has more than 15 years of experience in the field of education and has devoted all 15 of those years to Aldine ISD. She began her career in 2004 as a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Parker Intermediate School and has also served as an assistant principal and principal. She has served as the principal of Eisenhower Ninth Grade School for five years and has also worked at Conley Elementary School and Eisenhower High School.

Wynne is returning to Aldine where she began her educational career as a first-grade ESL teacher at Stephens Elementary School. She brings 16 years of experience to her new position and has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and as a district leader. She previously held the position of Executive Director of Teaching and Learning with Klein ISD, where she provided focused support to 13 campuses.

Dr. Cantu brings 15 years of experience in the field of education to her new position with Aldine ISD. She currently works as the Director of Multilingual Programs for Sheldon ISD, where she is responsible for implementing curriculum, and developing and leading district initiatives including a dual language program that begins in Pre-K and extends to seventh grade. In this role, she supported principals to ensure that they are reaching students where they are, while also challenging them. Cantu has also served as an assistant principal and principal.

Source/Photo credit: Mike Keeney-Aldine I.S.D.