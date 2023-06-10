Democracy as a governing political system requires an educated citizenry. The constitutional founders were acutely aware of this social fact. This is precisely why the Founders created a mass universal public educational system. However, in America we must acknowledge that we do have some Ivy League educated fools in the political arena. And, of course, we have some pastoral leaders who are educated in some of the finest theological schools in the country, and they have learned how to work for themselves and the devil, rather than God and people.

Even so, the Founders believed that citizens knowing how to read the Bible was extremely important in relation to the spiritual well-being of a democratic society. Every American citizen must spiritually understand that a democratic society is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Thus, this is what the right to vote is all about because voting is the sacred cornerstone of democracy.

Education spiritually helps individuals to understand the why of it all, because education is a key concept in a multicultural society. Democracy is always worth fighting for and even dying for, and education is the differential between life and death in a democracy. Hence, understanding where your individual rights spiritually begin and end is the essence of being educated in the human rights principles of democracy, because individuals should “be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12:2). America, God is always with individuals who are seeking the truth to preserve a just democratic society, because: “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples; indeed, and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8: 31).

Education is a dividing line, but in God there is no division, only love, truth and just judgment. Hence, there must be a desire in all of us for some form of education as well as a desire to learn how to read, because: “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein for the time is at hand” (Revelation 1: 3). Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities are seeking to confuse and discourage other Americans who do not think like them to not register to vote or participate in this great experiment in democracy. Shameful! This concept cannot stand being based on the hard fight, sacrifices, struggles, blood, sweat, and even death that individuals endured to achieve the universal democratic right to vote.

God has set in motion a universal truth that equal is equal, not more or less equal, and if we can live according to that truth, individuals even in a multicultural democratic society can have peace and good will towards all individuals, because “As it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (1 Corinthians 2: 9).