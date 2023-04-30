On Earth Day, BE Impactful had the pleasure of teaming up with Dr. Kim Adams and the Blodgett Urban Garden in Third Ward Houston. With increasing food costs and diminishing SNAP benefits, this community-driven garden is an essential lifeline for those in the area. BE Impactful wanted to do more than just volunteer their time. They also sought to bring awareness and recognition to the valuable work Blodgett is doing.

BE Impactful was honored to be able to send 20 volunteers to Blodgett on Earth Day and give back to this inspiring cause. Through the volunteers’ collective hard work, Blodgett can bring greater access to healthier, more sustainable foods to Third Ward residents. BE Impactful also shared their story of collaboration, providing greater visibility and allowing for more donations to this community source. The combined efforts of BE Impactful and Dr. Adams at Blodgett Urban Garden is truly making a lasting difference in the lives of many.