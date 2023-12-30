DR. MARGARET FORD FISHER BECOMES CHANCELLOR
The Houston Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to name Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D., as sole finalist to serve as the institution’s next Chancellor. Dr. Ford Fisher has served as HCC’s Interim Chancellor since Sept. 1, 2023. Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary, the Board Chair, lauded the Board’s decision, stating, “Dr. Ford Fisher’s deep institutional knowledge, coupled with her forward-looking vision and nationally recognized leadership, makes her the ideal leader to navigate HCC towards a future rich in educational excellence and innovation.” The Board of Trustees will hold a subsequent meeting to act on the final appointment of Dr. Ford Fisher as Chancellor, no less than 21 days following her selection as sole finalist, per state law.
Dr. Ford Fisher has dedicated nearly four decades to serving HCC in various capacities, more recently as the founding president of Houston Community College Online, established in February 2018. Her tenure at the HCC Online College has been marked by exceptional growth and modernization, earning it the honor of being “One of America’s Best Online Colleges” by Newsweek for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023.
Under her leadership, the HCC Online College launched over 60 fully online degree programs and 70 hybrid courses, significantly enhancing educational accessibility, and registering an enrollment of more than 62,000 students. Prior to this role, she served 20 years as HCC Northeast College president. Here she led two successful capital campaigns and garnered community support for an HCC annexation initiative, resulting in greater educational services and in demand programs. Dr. Ford Fisher holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master’s degree in the Teaching of English from Wichita State University, and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston.
Board Chair LentonGary further said, “ e governing board’s decision underscores Dr. Ford Fisher’s unique positioning as a visionary leader, deeply rooted in HCC’s culture and history, and ripely equipped to advance the college through fundamental changes occurring in our sector.” “I am deeply honored for the opportunity to lead HCC and thank the Board for the confidence it has placed in me,” Dr. Ford Fisher said. “I am committed to a vision of providing a real-world education and look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, and our extraordinary faculty and staff to foster a talent-strong Houston, enriching the lives of all of our students, while elevating our community.”
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.