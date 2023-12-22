DR. MARC SMITH NEW SUPERINTENDENT OF FT. BEND ISD

The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees selected Dr. Marc Smith from Duncanville ISD as the lone finalist for superintendent. Dr. Smith started his career in education as a classroom teacher and coach before advancing into campus and district leadership. He has served in public schools for over 30 years, nearly 12 of those years serving as superintendent in Duncanville ISD and Marshall ISD. He has received numerous recognitions and accolades for his exceptional leadership in this role. Most notably, in 2020, he was selected as the Region 10 Superintendent of the Year followed by the Board of Trustees being recognized as a Top 5 State Honor Board in 2021.
“We are excited to announce that Dr. Marc Smith has been named as Fort Bend ISD’s lone finalist for superintendent of schools,” Fort Bend ISD Board President Judy Dae said. “Dr. Smith is a familiar face in our district and community having served in Fort Bend ISD for six years as an Executive Principal and Assistant Superintendent before accelerating to a successful career in the superintendency.
He is known around the state as a strategic leader with a heart for people, and the FBISD Board of Trustees believes his reputation of building unity with a relentless focus on student success makes him the ideal leader for our district.” Among Dr. Smith’s accomplishments, the measure of success he cares most about is student achievement. Dr. Smith is a humble, steadfast leader focused on putting students first. He believes a student’s circumstances today do not de ne their tomorrow which is why he will work tirelessly in partnership with the district’s sta , families, and community to give hope to every child in Fort Bend ISD.
Smith is excited to return to FBISD saying, “ e opportunity to return to Fort Bend ISD feels like a homecoming. I am honored to rejoin the district and community as your superintendent and look forward to reconnecting with the people and traditions that have always inspired me.” Dr. Smith holds a doctorate from the University of Houston in Administration and Supervision and a master’s from Prairie View A&M University in Administration and Supervision. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Texas Southern University in Human Performance.
Texas law requires school districts to implement a 21-day waiting period before an o cial contract is o ered. Dr. Smith is scheduled to sign his contract on January 8, 2024.