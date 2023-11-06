Dear Members of ITWLA, on behalf of ITWLA’s governing boards, we are delighted to announce the election of Dr. Deavra Daughtry as Chairwoman of the International Third World Leaders Association (ITWLA), as of June 2023. Dr. Deavra Daughtry, a pioneering business mogul and accomplished real estate developer, has assumed the role of Chairwoman at ITWLA, an organization with a distinguished 37-year history. This significant announcement aligns perfectly with ITWLA’s anniversary, marking not only a celebration of the organization’s legacy but also a major milestone in Dr. Daughtry’s illustrious career.

As the newly elected Chairwoman of ITWLA, Dr. Daughtry is ready to steer the organization toward a future shaped by visionary principles and innovative leadership Established as a global community of leaders from diverse disciplines, ITWLA serves as a beacon of inspiration, education, professional development, technical training, and a platform for accountability and networking for thousands. The organization has a distinguished history of cultivating leaders and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools and training necessary to make a significant impact in both for-profit and not for-profit industries. This support aims to transform mindsets and empower individuals to become global agents of change. The organization’s core values-Leadership, Integrity, Unity, Diversity, Education and Trainingunderscore its commitment to fostering growth and development among leaders across the globe.

Under the visionary leadership of its late founder, Dr. Myles Munroe, who served as a revered mentor to Dr. Deavra Daughtry during her 15-year tenure as VP of Business Affairs. ITWLA prospered and thrived. Now, as Dr. Daughtry takes the helm, she carries forward the legacy of her mentor while charting a visionary path for the organization’s future. Dr. Deavra Daughtry, an entrepreneurial luminary and community leader from Houston, Texas, now leads ITWLA into its next chapter. As the President and CEO of Excellent Care Management {ECM), one of the nation’s largest personal inhome care agencies, she has not only created jobs but also provided training to over 20,000 employees. Or. Daughtry is also the Founder of the Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation (TWEF), a non-profit organization established in 2003 with a mission to empower Houston communities.

Her dedication to entrepreneurship extends to a diverse portfolio of familyowned and operated businesses, including Soul Fit Grill, Sweetwater Farms, Purpose to Blessings Productions, and Dr. Daughtry Connect Group Development Company. Dr. Daughtry’s expertise is not confined to business leadership; she has also authored several influential books, including “Purpose to Blessings,” “Deavra’s Million Dollar Secrets: 14 Proven Steps Guiding You to a Fulfilled Life,” and “Yes, You Can Make It.”. Furthermore, Dr. Daughtry is a graduate of Harvard Business School and has also received honorary Doctor of Divinity and Doctor of Humane Letters degrees from Logos University.

In her role as Chairwoman, Dr. Daughtry envisions a future where ITWLA continues to embody its foundational principles of Leadership, Integrity, Unity, Diversity, Education and Training. She reflects on her election saying, “I am deeply humbled and honored to be the Chairwoman of ITWLA, an organization with a storied 37-year history. I look forward to embracing this purpose assignment, where I am committed to not only continuing the legacy but also shaping the next generation of leaders, forging a path towards a more connected and empowered world.ITWLA is set to host a thoughtprovoking Global Leadership Forum titled ‘Leadership Determines Everything: Celebrating 37 Years of ITWLA Past, Present, and Future.’ The forum will provide a platform for ITWLA board members and members worldwide to engage in a dynamic conversation about the organization’s journey, achievements, and visionary path forward. This virtual global leadership forum is scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Sincerely, Sheena Pinder Executive Director of ITWLA