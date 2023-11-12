By: Shelley McKinley

Dr. Chandra Richardson, a Navy Veteran, does her due diligence to connect other female veterans to reputable resources. Texas has the largest military Veteran community in the nation, with 24,000 women veterans in Harris County alone. “You have to be careful when considering programs. Some vets have found ways to make money off other veterans. You also have to look at the fine print,” cautioned Dr. Richardson. For that reason she always makes sure that a program is approved by the State of Texas and the United States. She also utilizes the programs herself before she recommends them.

One of her favorite Houston-based programs that passed Dr. Richardson’s litmus test for legitimacy is the Dress for Success Houston Women Veterans Program. It helps women transition from military life to civilian life through mentorship, resume writing, interview skills, webinars, training, and job placement. They also receive business attire. These women have served their country and joining this group provides connection, comradery, and support. Dr. Richardson’s name is included on the customized USA flag that features Houston veterans who are women.

As an educator at Yates and Worthing High Schools during her 24 year career with the Houston ISD, when she returned to Worthing HS in 2020 before retiring, she was shocked to learn that the Army ROTC program was gone. Leaning on her Navy Medical Corpsman experience from April 1990 to April 1998, Dr. Richardson established the Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) at Worthing High School in Fall 2021, that is still up and running today. “It took a year to get all the necessary approvals but I was determined to do it,” said Dr. Richardson.

"I am a first generation high school graduate and first generation college graduate, so I did not have anyone to ask what to do or

to show me the way. Life happens, so get what you can while you can," stated Dr. Richardson. That is why she is so passionate about giving students and women every opportunity. However, she does not sugar-coat her experience in the military.

Racial and gender discrimination, as well as sexual trauma through abuse were present. The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, led Dr. Richardson to call in and learn more about her own traumatic experiences while serving her country. It was during that call that Richardson learned the accurate terminology associated with her experience.

“That conversation was validating. I realized that I didn’t want to remember. Talk therapy helps,” declared Dr. Richardson. “I would do it again, but I would do things differently. The military is still a good option, especially if the person is not financially fit. Go to college first if you can afford to do so and enter as an officer. Also stand up for yourself and know when to cut your losses,’ explained Dr. Richardson.

Dr. Richardson has been married to Gaylon Richardson for 29 years, and has a daughter, a son, two bonus sons, and a granddaughter. “When we are out, people assume that my husband is the veteran and he quickly and proudly corrects them, saying that she is the veteran.”