Dr. Ashland O. Brown is speaker for the Men’s Prayer Breakfast at St. Francis of Assisi

Prairie View native son, Dr. Ashland O. (Rusty) Brown is the speaker for the Men’s Prayer Breakfast on May 18, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church on 2000 Phillip Street in Prairie View. Patrons are welcome to participate in the fellowship and the free breakfast and are asked to confirm attendance at stfrancispv@sbcglobal.net or call 936-857-3272.
Dr. Brown was born and raised in Prairie View and is the youngest son of the late Dr. Jonel, a professor in the College of Education and Claudia Brown, a teacher. He began his early education at the Prairie View Training School and Waller ISD schools. He holds the Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and the Master of Science and the Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Connecticut and a Licensed Professional Engineer.
His impressive career spans more than fifty years as an accomplished engineer, educator, administrator, researcher and entrepreneur, where he made significant contributions to the field of mechanical engineering and higher education in general, and the business world. His academic experiences include serving as a Professor of Mechanical Engineering the Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of the Pacific, and a professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Dean of the School of Engineering Technology at South Carolina State University.
In addition to his academic acumen, Dr. Brown served as a Program Director at the Engineering Directorate of the National Science Foundation, Engineering Group Manager at General Motors Corporation for design engineers, Principal Engineer and Unit Supervisor at Ford Motor Company, managing design engineers focused on automotive innovations; Research Engineer at Eastman Kodak Company and a Design Engineer at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Company.
Some of Brown’s professional and civic engagements include membership in American Society of Mechanical Engineers, American Society of Engineering Education, Sigma Xi (National Scientific Research Society, Tau Beta Phi National Engineering Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society. His civic engagement include serving as a Program Evaluator for the following accrediting bodies: the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Proposal Evaluator for the National Science Foundation and a member of the Pacific Academic Affairs Committee.
He has been recognized for his contributions to the field of education as Principal Investigator for a National Science Foundation TUES Phase 2 award and the CCLI Phase 1 award both were cash awards totaling more than a half million dollars.. As a published professional, he has Co-authored journal publication: “Online Finite Element Learning Modules as Active Learning Tools” -Advances in Engineering Education, and regularly presented scholarly studies on assessing finite element active learning modules and understanding student improvement, learning styles, gender differences, and ethnic differences and conducted workshops for engineering faculty interested in developing Active Learning Finite Element Learning Modules.
Dr. Brown’s dedication and contribution to education, research, and engineering has left a lasting impact on the academic community and the field of mechanical engineering. His work continues to inspire future generations of engineers and educators.
The Men’s Breakfast is commemorating its 20-plus years at St. Francis of Assisi, and the current team include Donald Sowell (Coordinator), Glenn Berry, Darryl Johnson, Charles Muse, Frederick V. Roberts, Michael Sowell, William Sowell and Herbert Thomas.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.