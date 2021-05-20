Don’t stop now….VOTE!

The right to vote in American democracy has been and continues to be a sacred hard fight for Civil Rights issue. Voting is the spiritual essence of freedom in a democratic society.

Spread the love

















The right to vote in American democracy has been and continues to be a sacred hard fight for Civil Rights issue. Voting is the spiritual essence of freedom in a democratic society. The 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution guaranteed Blacks the right to vote, but institutional racism denied that right. Unfortunately, the evil of institutional racism and the denial of voting rights to Blacks are grounded in the evilness of the love of money and power.

However, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was enacted to overcome legal discriminatory racial barriers aimed at preventing Blacks from exercising their Constitutional right as citizens. Our ancestors fought and were severely brutalized, marginalized, lynched, and even private parts of our bodies desecrated in order to deny the Civil Right to vote for all Americans. Apparently, White Privilege oriented males are in panic mode, because they never thought that the minority one day potentially might become the majority. This White Nationalism Panic embedded in groups such as the Oath Keepers, KKK, Qanon, and the Proud Boys has consumed the GOP, and this evil-mindset has caused an extreme panic of ungodly irrational thinking/actions that produced an insurrection on January 6, 2021. Thus, what America proclaims as sacred was desecrated, and now we know that American society is in danger of a spiritual-moral-collapse.

Families, Christian Right Evangelicals and the GOP did absolutely nothing to off-set this ungodly White Nationalist Mindset. In fact, in the Presidential election of 2016 they voted for it, and for four years were faithfully supportive of the mindset of “Make America White Privilege Oriented” (exclusion). The only thing that can change an evil mindset into a godly mindset is the Word of God: TRUTH! Therefore, “If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darknes, we lie, and do not the truth: but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin. If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not is us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.” (1 John 1: 6-10).

Thus, without the right to VOTE Blacks and other permanent-tan-minorities are slaves without chains. Voting should free an individual’s mindset to know the difference between right and wrong. Therefore, if we know the truth, we can walk in the truth, vote for the truth, and live in the righteousness of the truth embracing the spiritual truth of God that: equal is equal. Hence, God is LIFE and every God-fearing-American should know that: “Whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.” (1 John 5: 4). America, we must Fight! Fight! The Good Fight, because the “Battle is the Lord’s” and as former Congressman John Lewis stated ours is: “Good Trouble.” VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!