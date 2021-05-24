Don’t get on the devil’s side!

Christian Right Evangelicals have been lured into spiritual complacency, and consequently have confused right and wrong. Christians should never replace one sin with another sin. Sin is sin, and “all individuals have sinned, and have come short of the glory of God.”

Christian Right Evangelicals have been lured into spiritual complacency, and consequently have confused right and wrong. Christians should never replace one sin with another sin. Sin is sin, and “all individuals have sinned, and have come short of the glory of God.” Christian Right Evangelical Pastoral leaders must correct the course by preaching and teaching God’s adulterated WORD, because Christian Right Evangelical believers have allowed the evil of exclusion to go too far! This must be spiritually corrected through prayer, teaching, supplication, and the eternal word of God. Equal is eternally equal in the sight of God, because God created all nations out of one blood.

The Covid-19 Pandemic should have been a spiritual wake-up call, because President Donald Trump’s management of the health crisis left a lot to be desired spiritually, politically, and economically. America, there is no doubt about it, had President Trump been re-elected, America as we know her to be would no longer exist. Thanks be to God for the faithfulness of the descendants of former slaves, other ethnic minorities, and some inclusive oriented Whites, America was saved from itself, and the eternal damnation of White Privilege. The false doctrine of White Privilege that is perpetuated by the false religious doctrine of Christian Right Evangelicals is destroying the soul and moral culture of American society. The demonic nature of White Privilege is most prevalent and systemically-institutionalized in law enforcement: policing. These racially exclusion attitudes/values are based upon White Privilege–Institutional Racism, and they are reinforced in families, churches, educational institutions as well as society in general.

No doubt about it, racism is of the devil. The ultimate objective of the devil is to kill and destroy through lies and the creation of confusion. Former President Trump was the Liar in Chief, because while occupying the Office of President, he told 35,000 lies that we know of. We do not know the Godly record. God has a more complete record, because God judged the righteous and God is angry with the wicked every day.

Christian Right Evangelicals as long as there is life in you, there is time for you to repent, and turn from your ungodly wicked racist ways, because: “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28). The things that were stated previously are things that needed to be said, and being said they are behind US. We should understand our past in order that we might not repeat it. However, America’s past should not be America’s future. We must live in the NOW, and recognize that the future belongs to our children. Therefore, teach them well, about God, truth to power, and the righteousness of godly-stewardship of the planet, because nature is not and endless plentiful resource. Therefore: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7: 14). Selah.