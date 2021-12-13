Do you know this? “The Lord gave the word: great was the company that published it.” Do you know this? Christian Right Evangelicals, Trump Loyalists, and White Nationalists Groups have literally destroyed the GOP, and transformed it into a White Privilege Cult? Do you know this? The GOP has no political platform or democratic policies, but they do have alternative facts, and conspiracy theories (LIES). Do you know this? The GOP does not want Blacks and minorities to vote; only Whites who agree with the socio-economic doctrine of White Privilege? Do you know this? White Privilege is something for nothing because of skin-color? Do you know this: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is reproach to any people.”

Do you know this? Crime in America is primarily intra-racial rather than interracial! From 1976-2005 (86%) of crimes against Whites were committed by Whites, and 94% of the crimes against Blacks were committed by Blacks. Do you know this? Most Blacks who achieve high status positions do not socio-economically help other Blacks socio-economically? Do you know this? Most Black elected politicians love to be seen, and heard at major social events, but they do not socio-economically deliver to the communities that elected them, and they are duty bound to serve. Do you know this? Two-parent family structures are on the decline in American society. The real question is WHY? Two parent families by race/ethnicity: Asians 85%, Whites 74%, Hispanics 64%, and Blacks 36%. Do you know this? Everything begins and ends with family structure, because God is the designer of family. Do you know this? Church begins and ends in the home, and when a society has broken families it has broken churches! Families that pray together stay together. Do you know this? “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist steadfast in the faith.” America, the devil is anyone with an evil mind, and we need to learn how to spiritually/morally shepherd our children in the midst of societal confusion; especially about guns.

Do you know this? In educational child development one plan does not fit all learning environments or children. In Black learning environments prayer is an essential, because prior to desegregation (1954) prayer was a mainstay in Black educational institutions, because prayer is internal self-introspection. Do you know this? Law enforcement has always been the first line of defense for White Privilege? Do you know this? The love of money is the root of all evil; therefore: “Better is little with the fear of the Lord than great treasure and trouble therewith.” (Proverbs 15: 16). Do you know this? Children are our future. Do you know this? Climate change is destroying our natural habitat (earth); not space or some other planet, because God gave us dominion over the earth. Do you know this? Death and life are in the tongue, and individuals should be careful of their words; therefore: “Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that we may know how ye ought to answer every man.” (Colossians 4: 6). Do you know? Hallelujah is the highest praise?