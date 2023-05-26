Multi-cultural America is on the brink of spiritual and moral collapse because, many White citizens are assuming that they should have unbridled and unlimited rights because of skin-tone. Unfortunately, these individuals despise anyone that is opposed to their White Nationalists way of thinking. Tolerance and respect must be the foundational principle of human interaction in a multi-cultural democratic society because all have sinned and come short of the glory of God, and “if we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us” (1 John 1: 8).

However, it appears as though Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, possibly CNN, some spiritually misguided Blacks, and other minorities desire to take American democracy to the land of no return, embracing a White Privilege Autocracy Mentality. With God’s grace and mercy, Godfearing Whites, Blacks, and other minorities, prayerfully we can avert an ungodly devilish catastrophe from occurring in American society. Let’s truly spiritually understand what we are up against to avert the impending danger and demise of a Great Nation-state, because nations rise, and nations fall. Therefore, “The one who guards his mouth preserves his life; the one who opens wide his lips come to ruin” (Proverbs 13: 3). Moreover, such individuals have absolutely no God conscience or sense of collective responsibility. It’s all about self-centeredness. Attempting to overthrow America’s democratic governmental system is a monumental crime and must be dealt with monumentally, because such individuals have a one-track mind. Hence, if you commit a crime, you should do the time.

Apparently, individuals who are immigrants from White Nationalist countries have devilish mental flashbacks concerning White Supremacy rather than human decency and democracy. Therefore, just maybe these individuals should return to their native lands. Governor DeSantis of Florida must be having ungodly mental flashbacks of Mussolini-style leadership. Former President Trump must be daydreaming in Hitlerism. Both individuals should wake up and experience the light. “If we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin” (1 John 1: 7). We, also know that “so as a man thinketh in his heart so is he” (Proverbs 23:7). Many GOP Politicians as well as Voters have a strange, devilish, and contestable way of thinking about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness because, they desire to exclude rather than include.

Individuals do not have the right to take that which they cannot give (life). Hence, life is a precious gift from God, and this is why every individual should live in the light of God rather than the darkness of the devil. America, this is why we must ask this spiritual question, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3: 3). America, in these ungodly perilous times, we must seek the spiritual guidance of God, because Godly individuals in the midst of suffering must “be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflicts are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world” (1 Peter 5: 8-9). Thank You Lord for being our strength and refuge!