District Attorney-Elect Sean Teare Announces More Key Leadership Positions

Houston, TX — Sean Teare, the incoming Harris County District Attorney, announces additional members of his leadership team. The officials will lead bureaus and fill key roles for the Harris County District Attorney’s office and will work to fulfill Teare’s promise to ensure justice and safety for the people of Harris County. Together, the team will bring in over 150 years of combined experience in legal affairs to the county’s top law enforcement agency.

“I am thrilled to announce the appointment of our new leadership team. Their depth of experience and unwavering dedication to justice will be pivotal in the coming years,” said Teare. “Each member of this team has already demonstrated exceptional judgement and a profound commitment to public service. They have what it takes to make Harris County safer and fix our criminal justice system. It’s time to restore trust and integrity to the District Attorney’s Office. With their willingness and dedication, it is possible.”

Aimee Bolletino – Post-Conviction Bureau

Aimee Bolletino, an expert in appellate and post-conviction litigation, will lead the Post-Conviction Bureau. Over the past 17 years, Aimee has gained vast and varied trial, appellate, and post-conviction writs experience working for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and in her own private criminal law practice. Aimee began her legal career at the HCDAO in 2007, where she served in the Trial Bureau as well as Appellate, Post Conviction Writs, and Organized Crimes Divisions. Her appellate work often led to published legal opinions. In 2016, she went into private practice, where she appeared in trial and appellate cases both in Federal Court and across the State of Texas. She was also frequently appointed as an appellate expert in death penalty litigation. Aimee spent close to seven years fiercely advocating for a client who was ultimately exonerated and declared actually innocent by the Court of Criminal Appeals. Aimee has a focused commitment to justice and an unyielding reverence for the law. She is proud to return to service at the HCDAO.

John Brewer – Special Crimes Bureau

A veteran prosecutor with over 30 years of experience, John Brewer will return to the HCDAO to head the Special Crimes Bureau. John has a brilliant legal mind and a gift for complex investigations and litigation. He has a steady hand and the right temperament to oversee the prosecutions of some of the county’s most intricate cases and major crime drivers. John has previously held numerous leadership roles throughout his career, including Division Chief of Financial Crimes, Grand Jury, and Juvenile Divisions. He also created the Identity Theft Section and is a recognized expert on fraud, money laundering, and courtroom testimony. His extensive experience as a prosecutor will benefit the entire District Attorney’s Office, as he leads a team of specialized prosecutors who will work with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute crimes.

Cheryl Chapell – Mental Health & Diversions Bureau

Cheryl Chappell will head the Mental Health & Diversions Bureau. She has dedicated her career to seeking justice and improving the criminal justice system. After graduating near the top of her class from what is now Texas A&M School of Law, Cheryl became a misdemeanor prosecutor in the HCDAO. During her seven year tenure, she handled hundreds of cases and became Chief Prosecutor in a Felony District Court, eventually managing both Adult Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking. Cheryl tried dozens of cases to juries, including serious felonies such as capital murder, aggravated robbery, sexual assault, and other violent crimes. Cheryl then transitioned to a criminal defense practice, where she was a partner in the firm of Newman & Chapell, PLLC. As a defense attorney, Cheryl developed a reputation of tenacity and creativity in reaching just results for her clients. Her time with the defense bar helped reinforce her understanding of how to balance holding criminal defendants accountable, avoiding harmful recidivism, and promoting rehabilitation.

Catherine Evans – Felony Trial Bureau

Board Certified in Criminal Law with over 20 years of experience, Catherine Evans will lead the Felony Trial Bureau, overseeing more than 100 felony prosecutors and a significant portion of the county’s felony prosecutions. Catherine is a talented trial attorney that is respected by both sides of the bar and the judiciary. She has a well-earned reputation for being hard-working and fair-minded. Evans previously presided as Judge of the 180th Criminal District Court, served as a Felony Chief prosecutor, led the Vehicular Crimes Division, and chaired the Fair Defense Act Committee. She also brings valuable criminal defense experience, having focused on serious felony cases, and has contributed to the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force. Her extensive and varied expertise will enhance the bureau’s trial advocacy and case management efforts. Catherine is considered a mentor to many. Prosecutors will thrive under her leadership, leading to just results that improve public safety.

John Jordan – Operations Bureau

As Executive Bureau Chief, John Jordan will oversee the overall operations of the office, focusing on optimizing efficiency and effectiveness. John will also lead and manage special initiatives, driving innovative solutions that enhance prosecutorial practices, improve public safety, and support the development of new, key programs. He will be instrumental in implementing forward-thinking strategies to advance the mission of the office and strengthen its impact on the community. Most recently, John was the Felony Trial Bureau Chief, supervising more than 100 prosecutors assigned to 29 Felony District Courts, as well as the Homicide Division. Prior to being the Felony Trial Bureau Chief, John was the Division Chief of the Juvenile Division, where he helped reform Juvenile Justice in Harris County. From 2018 to 2022, John expanded our Diversion programs from one to six. This has allowed thousands of youth avoid court, and with that, the stigma of being in the system, while also equipping families with the resources needed to get on the right path. During his more than 25 year career with the HCDAO, John has also been over Police Intake, Grand Jury, and Misdemeanor divisions, as well as the Child Exploitation Section.

Mary McFaden – Domestic Violence Bureau

Mary McFaden will oversee the creation and expansion of the HCDAO’s new Family Violence Bureau, which will streamline the handling of all intimate partner violence and homicide cases filed throughout the county. Mary has been with the office since 2002, where she spent many years as a trial prosecutor and Felony Court Chief within the Trial Bureau. She created and ran the Elder Abuse Section during her time in the Special Crimes Bureau before being promoted to Division Chief of the Domestic Violence Division. In her current capacity, Mary manages the prosecution of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and exploitation and animal cruelty cases as well as oversees the protective order and family violence services sections. Mary is an expert in the area of domestic violence and recognizes that domestic violence is a significant crime driver in the communities of Harris County, Texas. She uses her expertise to improve public safety by employing strategies designed to ensure victim safety and enhanced offender accountability.

Tiana Sanford – Professional Development Bureau

Tiana Sanford is well-known and respected throughout the state of Texas as an effective trainer of prosecutors in numerous areas of criminal law. Tiana will head the Professional Development Bureau and will oversee multiple divisions, including the Misdemeanor and Juvenile Divisions. She will help newer prosecutors develop effective advocacy skills, docket management, and proper case evaluation, all while maintaining the highest ethical standards. Tiana comes to the HCDAO from Montgomery County, where she most recently served as the Division Chief of Special Crimes. She has also served as the Division Chief of the Intake and Misdemeanor Divisions, as well as a Chief prosecutor in multiple County Courts, District Courts, and Specialized Crime Sections. While in Montgomery County, Tiana directed and supervised the work of multiple teams including attorneys, investigators and support staff. Tiana’s passion for supporting, educating and mentoring young prosecutors will create an environment in which prosecutors can develop into effective public servants and fairness and justice can be achieved.

Sarah Seely – Homicide Bureau

Sarah Seely has been chosen to lead the newly-created Homicide Bureau, which will oversee the prosecution of capital murders, murders of law enforcement officers, and other high-profile homicide cases. Currently, Sarah is the Division Chief for a group of senior prosecutors that tries Capital Murders and high profile murders in Harris County. Sarah has dedicated most of her career to prosecuting homicide cases, from intimate partner homicides to gang murders. Sarah’s intense focus on prosecuting violent offenders led to helping create the Homicide Division at the HCDAO. Sarah previously served as Deputy Division Chief of the Juvenile Division, where she oversaw the prosecution of child sex abuse cases and homicides. She is particularly proud of her time spent as the Chief of the Gangs Division. For five years, Sarah worked diligently to dismantle the MS13 gang presence in Harris County, and was instrumental in prosecuting numerous members of rival gangs that terrorized Southeast Houston. There were over 54 murders in a back-and-forth retaliation war. Sarah worked with law enforcement to identify the leaders responsible for the majority of the killings and found creative ways to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

Angela Weltin – Special Victims Bureau

For the past 24 years, Angela Weltin has dedicated herself to the pursuit of helping those in crisis, and in doing so, has established herself as a respected criminal law attorney. Angela will lead the Special Victims Bureau, overseeing the Child Abuse, Sex Crimes, Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Divisions. She began her career as a prosecutor at the HCDAO, and in those 17 years, served as a Felony Court Chief in the Trial and Special Crimes Bureaus and the Public Integrity Division. Angela is Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. In 2017, she opened her own private criminal law practice involving a heavy trial docket that concentrated on Capital Murders, Injury to Children, Sexual Assaults, and other violent felony offenses. Known as an attorney who does not shy away from trial, Angela has tried nearly 100 cases and is well-suited to lead prosecutors who are tasked with trying some of the most difficult and heart-wrenching cases that exist within the Office.

Marc Carter – Senior Counsel

Judge Marc Carter (Ret.) brings extensive experience to his new role as Senior Counsel for the HCDAO. He served as the presiding judge of the 228th Criminal District Court from 2003 to 2019, resolving thousands of cases and establishing the first Veterans’ Treatment Court in Texas, which gained national recognition. Prior to his judicial career, Judge Carter honorably served in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Captain. He was also trial lawyer with the HCDAO and a criminal defense attorney. He has received numerous prestigious awards, including the William Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence and the Ima Hogg Award for his work on mental health. Judge Carter will serve as a liaison between the HCDAO and other stakeholders to facilitate communication and promote public safety and the fair administration of justice. He will provide mentorship in courtroom etiquette, professionalism, and ethics. He will also provide education and training to prosecutors to enhance their understanding of trauma, drug abuse, and mental health in the criminal justice system.

Joshua Reiss – General Counsel

An experienced prosecutor with expertise in appellate law, Josh Reiss will serve as General Counsel, overseeing the office’s legal strategy, ensuring sound and effective litigation practices. He most recently served as Division Chief of the HCDAO Post-Conviction Writs Division. Josh has argued before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and his work has led to numerous published opinions. He has also written on topics related to post-conviction writs and capital punishment in the Houston Law Review and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association Journal and lectured on these topics at the Center on American and International Law and University of Texas School of Law. Josh’s advocacy has resulted in the Court of Criminal Appeals issuing the only arrest warrant in its history, and the exoneration of four individuals based on findings of actual innocence.

Edison Toquica – Chief Investigator

Edison Toquica began his Law Enforcement career in 1989. He became a certified Peace Officer in 1990, after graduating from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Academy, Class B390. During his more than three decades of dedicated service, he worked for the HCSO, as well as an investigator for the HCDAO. During his tenure at HCSO, Edison worked in nearly every bureau, including the Detention, Patrol, Patrol Support Services, Criminal Investigations, Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security. In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of Major where he commanded the Special Operations Bureau and the Criminal Investigations Bureau. In 2016, Edison was appointed Chief Deputy, the highest-ranking deputy, leading the overall operations of the largest sheriff’s office in Texas, and the third largest in the nation. He has served on the executive board of the U.S. DEA’s Houston Division High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area for eight years.

Courtney Fischer – Director of Communications

Emmy-award winning journalist Courtney Fischer spent much of her 17 years in television news covering crime and justice, before transitioning to the HCDAO as the Director of Communications. Most recently the morning reporter at KTRK for nearly a decade, she’s also the creator of Unsolved, a documentary series profiling cold cases, and contributor to Texas True Crime, which explores Texas’ most infamous cases and trials. Both series are featured on ABC News and streaming on Hulu. She has been a contributor to ABC News’ 20/20, Good Morning America, and Inside Edition. Prior to Houston, she reported in Pittsburgh, PA, Lexington, KY, and Evansville, IN.

Additional Information

This leadership team combines seasoned experience with innovative vision, tasked with addressing the most pressing issues in Harris County, such as jail overcrowding, the backlog, and a broken intake system. DA-elect Teare remarked, “I am proud to announce this exceptional group of leaders who bring both expertise and passion to their roles. Together, we will ensure the Harris County District Attorney’s Office delivers justice fairly and effectively.”

[Photo: abc13.com]