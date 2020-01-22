Derek Jeter voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Share this article



By: Isaiah Robinson

NEW YORK – New York Yankees great Derek Jeter was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday–only one vote short of a unanimous decision.

The former shortstop was chosen on 396 out of 397 ballots submitted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The 45-year-old New Jersey native made his Major League Baseball debut in 1995 with the Yankees and led his team to a World Series title in 1996, its first since 1978 and the longest world championship drought in franchise history.

Jeter garnered five World Series title during his 20-year career with the historic team (1996, 1998,1999, 2000, 2009).

He recorded 3,465 base hits, the sixth most in MLB history, scored 1,923 runs (the 10th most) and played in 2,747 games (the 29th most).

Jeter is the Yankees’ all-time leader in games played (2,747), at-bats (11,195), doubles (544), and stolen bases (358).

His 12-year run as Yankees captain is still the longest in team history.

eter will be joined on the Hall of Fame stage on July 26 by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker.