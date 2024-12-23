Denzel Washington Gets Baptized

“My mother used to tell me ‘man gives the award; God gives the reward. I don’t need another plaque,’” Denzel Washington on X in 2019. Even though his name has been mentioned in the Academy Award predictions in 2025, for his role as Macrinus in Gladiator II, Washington is staying true to those words.

On Sunday, December 22nd, 2024, at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in New York City, Washington was baptized, and he also became a licensed minister. After his baptism, Washington gave an emotional speech to the congregation. “In one week, I turn 70. It took a while, but I’m here,” he said, according to Today.

Washington has been open about wanting to transition from full time acting to full time directing, a testament of his newfound faith. Last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Washington said there about five directors that are interested in working him and after he does those movies, he is interested in full time directing. “After that I’m interested in getting behind the camera but by the time I finish all of that I’ll be 76, 78 years old” he said.

After his baptism, Washington also gave the story of meeting a woman named Ruth Green when he was a child, he said she told him that he was going to travel the world and preach. “Look at God, if he can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit and there’s no limit to the sky” he said.

The New York Times named Washington the greatest actor of the 21st century in 2020, he is a two-time Oscar winner and seven-time nominee. He also has three Golden Globe awards, a Tony award and has been nominated for two Emmy awards and a Grammy award. With all of these accomplishments most people would think that he was a movie expert but in conversation with Steven Weintraub, Washington said he did not watch movies until his adulthood. “I didn’t start acting until I was 20 years old and didn’t really start going to the movies until I was 22, 23.”

Washington has become more than just an actor, for decades he has become a symbol of excellence, integrity, and resilience. From playing iconic roles to directing award winning films, he has used his platform to uplift and encourage others. His decision to become a licensed minister is an extension of that mission. His move into ministry is a reminder to all Black people that is never too late to embrace new things and live a life of purpose. Whether on screen or in a church, his dedication to serving others continues to shine.

[Photo: Instagram]