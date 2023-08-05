Black society is in a spiritual tailspin of demonic vanity thinking that is destroying the moral order of the Black community. The only way we can spiritually improve ourselves is that we must come to know ourselves in God. Sadly, there is a demonic spirit of vanity running wild in the Black community that is producing unnatural same-sex-desires. It’s not about love. It’s about unnatural pleasure.

Sadly, Blacks are becoming a slave to pleasure and material things, and God is not pleased. The Gospel writer Paul warned us concerning perilous times, when individuals would become lovers of the creature, rather than the Creator. “For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: and likewise also men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind (Romans 1: 26-28).

For example, in our desire for competitive sport competitions as well as entertainment, we have opened the flood gates for sexual identity confusion, especially in the female sporting arena. Of course, there are always exceptions. In our penal system, we warehouse Black males in an ungodly manner, and oftentimes they turn inward and become lovers of themselves. Let’s be perfectly clear concerning sexuality there is no such thing as bisexuality, because once a male goes on the other side of midnight, there are few returns to God’s divine light. This is why God says he gives homosexuality over to a reprobate mind. It’s in the mind, not the behind. Therefore, women do not be fooled or misled. If a male has had a homosexual affair, God knows, he will have another, because God has said he turns homosexuality over to a reprobate mind. What is, is what it is. Sexuality whether heterosexuality or homosexuality is sexual activity, not a sex status. The statuses are male and female (Genesis 1: 27-28). Know this, Black people, we are fighting against demonic vanity-oriented madness in our communities, and we had better turn to God before it is too late. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” (Ephesians 6: 12).

Blacks are no longer chattel slaves but are spiritually developing a demonic slave mentality to sin, and sinful self-destruction. The source of self-destruction institutionally are the demonic chains being placed on the minds of generation after generation because of the destruction of Black families, the ungodly prosperity teaching in our churches, which in turn, only benefits pastors and their devilish morons. The miseducation of our children in public schools is shameful; for example, North Forest ISD and Houston ISD being placed in state receivership, and this educational situation has been taking place down through the ages. A White system of power, privilege, and pleasure placed physical chains on Black bodies. Only Godly Black minds can take chains off Black minds, because Whites are not going to save Blacks from Blacks. In other words, Whites cannot free and will not free Blacks from themselves.

Black people, we are fighting a demonic battle especially against Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided confused Blacks and other minorities who do not know God, because of their mindset and devilish gun culture they believe in concerning guns, guns, and more guns, not God. In fact, mass school shootings are a clear devilish indicator that they do not care about the well-being of their own children, because as a society we have more guns than citizens. The Afro-American news is simply a voice crying in the wilderness of spiritual ignorance; repent, repent, repent, because it is beginning to stink to high heaven, and the ungodly aroma does not please God.

The pandemic did not change our spiritual mindset, climate change is not changing one’s mindset, and it is as hot as HELL, both physically and mentally. The threat of nuclear war and “self-annihilation” has not changed us. Hence, if you look back, you will spiritually understand that self-destruction is gaining on us, and we might be on the verge of becoming another Sodom and Gomorrah. Hence, those who look back can easily become a pillar of salt, or even worse our children, and children’s children can turn into pillars of salt. Black people, it is “Come to Jesus Time,” ride on King Jesus, ride on, because: “For he who finds me finds life and obtains favor from the Lord” (Proverbs 8: 35). Moreover, Black people, “the wage of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6: 23). The Gospel Writer Paul warned us concerning loving the creation more than the Creator, because perilous times of self-annihilation will come upon one, because you are here today, and gone today, not tomorrow. No doubt about it, we are living in a difficult period for Christian service. Amen!