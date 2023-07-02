Lord Alfred Tennyson emphatically referred to a dictatorial King when he stated: “Ours is not to reason why, ours is but to do and die.” Thank God for American democracy, because we can employ logical reasoning and spiritual enlightenment and ask why, and even choose to do or die.

American democracy is a governing constitutional system that is of the people, by the people and for the people. Therefore, democracy is constitutionally grounded in the basic spiritual principles of human rights and human dignity as expressed in the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution. The cardinal moral truths of American democracy are these: “That all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.” Democracy as a governing system has not only been good for America, but also for other nation states as well, as those who subscribe to the basic spiritual tenets and moral principles of democracy. This is precisely why Americans sing with great joy “God Bless America.” Hence, American democracy is worth fighting for, and even dying for, but most of all worth living for future generations of Americans.

It is indeed unfortunate that Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, some spiritually misguided Blacks, and other minorities have demonstrated their utter contempt for multicultural democracy at the polls. In (2016) and in (2020) (73+) million spiritually confused Americans voted for confusion (Donald J. Trump) to the nth degree. Shame! Shame! Shame! Donald J. Trump won in (2016), but thank God in 2020, he lost because of the ancestors of the (1619) Project, the children of slaves.

America, understand this, the ancestors of slaves cannot save America from itself. Every American must truly and spiritually be engaged in saving America from the forces of White autocratic power, privilege, and pleasure. When a so-called want-to-be President boldly declares that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his loyal political supporters would still vote for him regardless of the crime of murder. God Fearing Americans, Trump is crazy, but his loyal supporters are insane. Once Godfearing Americans make-up their minds to not politically support an insane ungodly autocratic leadership mentality, and wholeheartedly embrace democracy, America will truly be the land of the free and the home of the brave. Then and only then can we begin to right what has gone wrong with our nation state and make the American Dream a living reality for all Americans, regardless of race, color, or creed. Then and only then can every American sing in glorious harmony, “America the beautiful land that I love.”

Thank God that former President Donald J. Trump has finally been indicted by America’s judicial system for crimes against the State and the American people. Thus, America’s Judicial System is founded on the principle that an individual is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Thank God for equalitarian democracy, and every American should live in the light of these spiritual words of inspiration: “Blessed is the man that walket not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in his law doeth he meditates day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. Therefore, the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous. For the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish” (Psalm 1: 1-6). Amen.