Democracy: Voting Rights

Voting rights is the moral-order cornerstone of democracy, because without voting rights/civil rights democracy does not exist. This is precisely why voting rights should never be about partisan politics, but the preservation of democratic principles of governance. Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger recognized and understood the dangers of former President Trump’s “Big Lie.” Yet, without shame, they voted in lock step with all other GOP Representatives against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act: shameful. Of course, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is not radicalized legislation; it is only designed to strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, because of Trump’s “Big Lie.” Hence, voter suppression is an unlawful attempt on the part of White Privilege oriented Whites to nullify Black and minority citizen’s voter rights, and consequently, circumvents true multi-racial democracy. Moreover, voting rights and economic justice are flip-sides of the same coin.

Voting Rights is not political neither Democratic Party or Republican Party partisan politics; but it is American democracy, chosen by the people, of the people, and for the people: one person, one vote. Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalist Groups are mentally tripping-out, because minorities are becoming the majority population. These White Privilege oriented groups do not want to lose perceived socio-economic privilege over the economic structure of American society. What they fail to understand is that only a small minority of White Privilege oriented males control and will always control the pros and cons of the system. Know this: the system works for the system that is the individuals that control the system. Fear not White Privilege oriented Americans; it is highly unlikely that Blacks and other minorities will ever control the socio-economic system-structure of American society.

Blacks and other minorities are American citizens who suffer collectively with other Americans in times of war, peace, pandemics, weather related acts of nature, as well as recessions and depressions. However, minorities never really enjoy the fruits of a booming economy, because minorities are always the last hired and the first fired. Moreover, from an economic development vantage point, minorities hardly ever or never receive prime contracts; only sub-contracts, even with better professional presentations. The awarding of governmental contracts in a multi-cultural democracy should always be done in a moral, fair, just and equitable manner in order to facilitate economic justice. Voting should be sacra-saint in a democratic society, because voting is the very heart and soul of democracy. America, know this: all things in heaven and on earth were created by God, and He has allowed US to have stewardship over it; therefore: “Thou art worthy O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and ere created.”

Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalists Groups seemingly think and believe that the earth belongs to them and the fullness thereof; not the Lord! Just a reminder you can take advantage of Blacks and other minorities; but you cannot strong arm God, because: “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” Every American must VOTE, and every VOTE must Count, and every American must ensure that reality. Amen.