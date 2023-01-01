Lights, Camera, Action “The Comeback” Jazz Soirée was the place to be. Everyone came dressed to impress and ready to party with a purpose!!! The Houston Alumnae Chapter(HAC) Deltas are the first Sorority Alumnae Chapter to exist. They have raised thousands of dollars for scholarships for Undergraduate and Graduate students thanks to their Community Sponsors, Celebrity Waiters, and Sorors. This fantastic event was hosted by Master of Ceremonies Jonathan Martin, News Anchor KRIV Fox 26, with soul-stirring entertainment from Leroy Allen, Evette Busby & the Revelation Band. They were on fire! What a blessed celebration of Scholarship & Generosity! Congratulations, HAC Deltas, on a job well done!