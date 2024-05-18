DEATH OF A SCHOOL DISTRICT

As a parent, taxpayer, business owner, community leader, or overall, just concerned citizen, we must be concerned about the takeover of the Largest school district in Texas. The largest district in Texas and the highest taxing entity on our tax roll. HISD has been the district of the Haves and Have Nots since its existence, but over time less and less funding has come from the great state of Texas, also known as the T.E.A. (Texas Education Agency). We can easily compare the T.E.A. to an absentee parent. They are aware of their responsibility, but choose not to take it seriously or assume the accountability for their own actions or lack thereof. e T.E.A. is charged with overseeing the progress, necessary improvements, funding, and overall oversight of our school district from the state level, but the state has not done too much of anything other than take our tax dollars and some for decades.
The taxpayer funds the Houston Independent School District, on average, We the People make approximately 90% of HISD’s budget and less than 10% normally comes from the state of Texas. Our district really should be independent because most of our funding comes from us. Not only do we take care of HISD, but we also take care of smaller districts and charter schools through our recapture payments since we are considered a property rich state even though our local schools are suffering financially. If we cannot pay teachers, for programs, keep schools open, pay staff, etc. why should we be sending anything back if it is needed here? If they really want our district to improve, allow us to keep our money, properly fund it, make trades an option just like college, and do away with standardized testing.
Teachers must be allowed to teach again for students to learn. The only thing the testing proves is that they do not mind wasting money on it. e price tag is almost $100,000,000 a year with a 5-year contract. Our schools in Texas can benefit from $500,000,000 over a 5-year span. e T.E.A. is to report to our Texas legislature who are supposed to insure equity, equality, transparency, accountability, and funding through meaningful legislation vs bad legislation like HB 1842 and SB 1882. The only thing that is going to save this District other than GOD himself is GOOD legislation written with plenty of common sense. e T.E.A. has authority over charter and public schools, the only difference is our tax bills say Houston Independent School District, but we are forced to take care of both. On April 24,2018, the largest protest in HISD history took place with the most registered speakers of any protest prior to its occurrence. The protest was called the Death of a School District. It was the first attempt at a T.E.A. takeover, but we stopped it.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.